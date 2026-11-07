Mattel Adds Mekaneck to Masters of the Universe 2027 Wave 1

Mattel expands the Masters of the Universe Chronicles line with a 6.5-inch Mekaneck figure based on the 2026 live-action movie, featuring movie-accurate details and a bendable neck accessory for collectors.

Matel has officially confirmed the addition of the Mekaneck action figure to the Wave 1 lineup for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles collection, scheduled for a February 2027 release. This new 6.5-inch figure is designed to honor the character as he appears in the upcoming 2026 live-action movie, providing fans with a highly detailed collectible that bridges the gap between the classic toy line and the modern cinematic adaptation.

The inclusion of this Heroic Human Periscope marks a significant expansion for the franchise's current product strategy, ensuring that major characters from the film are represented early in the release cycle.

The Mekaneck figure stands at exactly 6.5 inches tall, boasting proportions that are strictly based on the portrayal of the character by actor James Wilkinson in the 2026 live-action production. This specific attention to cinematic accuracy ensures that collectors who have followed the streaming release on Amazon Prime can now purchase a physical representation that matches the on-screen performance. The design team at Mattel has focused on delivering content-accurate details that reflect the specific costume elements and physical characteristics seen in the film, making this release particularly appealing to hardcore fans of the recent movie.

A major feature of this new Chronicles Mekaneck figure is its impressive flexibility, which includes approximately 30 points of articulation. This level of posability allows owners to replicate a wide variety of dynamic stances and battle poses, capturing the agility and unique physical nature of the character. The high degree of movement is not just for show but serves a functional purpose in helping collectors display the figure in action-oriented scenarios, reflecting the warrior nature of the Eternian hero in his most iconic forms.

The most distinctive accessory included with this figure is an extra-long, bendable neck piece that perfectly recreates Mekaneck's signature ability to extend his head and torso. This accessory is crucial for fans who want to display the character's most famous trait, allowing for dramatic poses that mimic the battle moves prominently featured in the movie. Alongside the bendable neck, the package includes an additional set of hands, giving collectors multiple options for posing the figure and enhancing its display value on any shelf or in any diorama.

Mattel has designed deluxe packaging specifically intended to support both in-box and out-of-box collecting preferences, ensuring the figure remains in pristine condition whether displayed inside the window box or taken out for play and posing. The figure is scheduled to release in February 2027 as part of the Wave 1 collection, which will also feature Clawful and Flight Suit He-Man. This coordinated release strategy ensures that the most popular characters from the 2026 live-action movie are available to consumers in a single, cohesive wave.

Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles Mekaneck figure are currently open with a listed price point of $27. This accessible price point for a 6.5-inch, movie-accurate figure with extensive articulation and unique accessories makes it a highly competitive item in the action figure market. The availability of the figure alongside other major characters suggests that Mattel is committing fully to the live-action film's merchandise strategy, aiming to capitalize on the growing interest generated by the movie's streaming success.

The release of Mekaneck in the 2027 Wave 1 lineup underscores Mattel's ongoing commitment to expanding the Masters of the Universe brand through high-quality, media-accurate collectibles. By leveraging the popularity of the 2026 live-action movie and the dedication of the collector community, the company is positioning the Chronicles line as a premier destination for fans seeking to own tangible pieces of the franchise's latest chapter. The combination of James Wilkinson's performance, accurate design, and unique accessories makes this figure a standout addition to the upcoming collection.