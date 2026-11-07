Mattel Adds Clawful To Masters Of The Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1

Mattel expands the Masters of the Universe Chronicles lineup for 2027 with Clawful, a 6.5-inch Skeletor ally featuring 30 points of articulation and exclusive accessories.

Mattel has officially confirmed the inclusion of Clawful in the upcoming Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1 lineup. This release marks a significant addition to the franchise, introducing Skeletor's brutal crustacean warrior to the collector market. The 6.5-inch action figure is now available for pre-order at a price point of $27.99. Industry observers note this release aligns with Mattel's strategy to expand its licensed toy offerings for early next year.

Clawful Design Specifications And Articulation

The new Masters of the Universe Chronicles Clawful figure features realistic proportions and detailed sculpting that capture the character's intimidating persona. Designers have implemented an edgier aesthetic to distinguish this version from previous iterations of the villain. The figure is equipped with 30 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of dynamic poses. This high level of mobility enables collectors to recreate intense battle scenes from the franchise. Additionally, the figure includes his signature oversized claw hand and an axe accessory for display purposes.

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Skeletor Forces Expansion And Character Role

Skeletor receives another fearsome addition to his ranks with the debut of this crustacean warrior. Clawful is designed to help Skeletor challenge the Heroic Warriors in both play scenarios and display setups. The figure's detailed deco and realistic body proportions enhance its villainous character presentation. Mattel intends for this release to serve both in-box collectors who value sealed packaging and out-of-box enthusiasts who prioritize displayability. The deluxe packaging is crafted to appeal to both demographics without compromising the figure's visual impact.

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Wave 1 Lineup And Associated Releases

Fans should also prepare for other notable figures in the Masters of the Universe Chronicles Wave 1. The lineup includes Mekaneck, who is associated with the 2026 live-action project, and Flight He-Man. These additional characters complement Clawful and provide a broader narrative scope for collectors. The release schedule indicates a concentrated burst of new content for the franchise in early 2027. Collectors interested in completing their sets may find these wave additions essential for their collections.

Purchasing Details And Release Timeline

Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles Clawful action figure are currently open. The figure is scheduled to arrive in February 2027. Retailers are accepting reservations at the stated price of $27.99 per unit. The target age for this collectible is 6 and up, though it is primarily marketed toward adult collectors. The combination of historical character accuracy and modern articulation makes this a key item for the 2027 calendar year.