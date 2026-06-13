Matt Turner’s wife Ash stands behind USA despite World Cup bench role

Most of the USA men’s national team’s starting 11 was set in stone heading into the team’s June 12 World Cup debut match against Paraguay.

when the game began. Team USA has two quality goalkeeper options, with one being Matt Turner and Matt Freese, who has been a key part of Team USA over the past year or so.

Ultimately, Team USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino elected to make the latter his team’s goalie for their World Cup debut match, meaning that Turner will be watching the action from the bench after playing every single minute of the USA’s last World Cup.story on June 12, which showed a graphic that Turner’s club team, the New England Revolution, posted ahead of Friday’s game.

“let’s get it!! 🇺🇸👏,” the post was captioned. It was initially made by Instagram user @bailey.bailey__ but Ash Turner then reposted it to her own Instagram story. It’s cool to see Turner’s wife still backing the USA, as the most important thing for everyone is that the team is in the best position possible to succeed.

Ash Turner was once a cheerleader for the New England Patriots football team. She and Matt were married in 2022 and have two children together, a son named Easton and a daughter named Everly.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Usa World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet The 'Energizer Bunny' Who Keeps Things Loose With USA's World Cup SquadAny time USA players get off the bus — at a training or a game — they're greeted by their biggest hype man, Harris Patel.

Read more »

World Cup Group A Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group A. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group D Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group D. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group B Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group B. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »