An analysis of Matt Smith's similar roles as Prince Philip and Daemon in The Crown and House of the Dragon. See how his performances highlight male frustration in power dynamics.

The television landscape is often filled with shows that share thematic similarities or parallel character arcs. However, a rare convergence occurs when a single actor portrays two distinct characters who exhibit nearly identical psychological profiles and narrative functions. This phenomenon is currently drawing significant attention to the work of actor Matt Smith, whose performances in two highly acclaimed but genre-diverse series demonstrate a striking thematic resonance. The comparison centers on his portrayals of Prince Philip in The Crown and Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

While The Crown operates as a historical drama and House of the Dragon belongs to the fantasy genre, both series explore the burden of royal succession and the interpersonal tensions it creates. The central female protagonists, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, both face the challenges of ascending to the throne while managing complex familial disputes. These storylines illustrate that the path to power is a grueling process marked by political conflict and personal sacrifice for both women.

Also read Here's the Moment Matt Campbell Really Started His Penn State Coaching Tenure

Matt Smith Portrays Frustrated Consorts

Actor Matt Smith plays a pivotal role in both narratives by embodying the archetype of the unsatisfied prince who desires power but is denied it. In The Crown, Smith portrays Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. In House of the Dragon, he plays Daemon Targaryen, the uncle and second husband of Queen Rhaenyra. Both characters are defined by their inability to claim the highest authority in their respective kingdoms, forcing them to support their wives as they lead.

The narrative structure in both shows briefly focuses on these two men as they vie for greater control. Their conflicts with their queens have profound impacts on both personal relationships and political stability. Prince Philip consistently struggles with his subordinate status compared to his wife, repeatedly straining against the limitations imposed on his abilities. Similarly, Daemon Targaryen is passed over as the heir to the Iron Throne, leading to a period where he flees to claim ownership of Castle Dragonstone before rejoining Rhaenyra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crown Excels in Character Development

While the character trajectories are similar, The Crown handles the storyline with greater depth than House of the Dragon. In the first season of The Crown, Prince Philip experiences intense turmoil regarding his new place beneath Queen Elizabeth. The tension between the couple is palpable as Philip tests the boundaries of his power in ways that inadvertently undermine the Queen's reputation.

One notable incident involves an argument between the couple in a public setting. Queen Elizabeth ends up looking bad, bearing the brunt of the reputational damage as the figurehead for the Commonwealth. Philip refuses to fully understand the immense pressure placed upon her position. As his behavior becomes more reckless and distant, the public image of the couple suffers significantly. Smith portrays Philip's petulant attitude and growing resentment with precision.

House of the Dragon Complexities and Flaws

House of the Dragon mirrors this dynamic through Daemon Targaryen. Season one depicts Daemon's anger at being bypassed as the heir. When Rhaenyra is chosen instead, Daemon's frustration manifests in political disobedience. Even after joining Rhaenyra as a couple, Daemon resists the restraints placed upon him as King Consort. The two argue frequently over their respective places in the kingdom, often holding divergent perspectives on how to handle political conflicts.

The Crown benefits from a slower pace and a strong emphasis on character development, allowing audiences to fully understand the motivations of the characters. In contrast, House of the Dragon suffers from having too many moving parts that do not always flow together seamlessly. The fantasy setting and complex political drama can weigh down the storytelling, and Daemon's issues with his brother and Rhaenyra are not always explored with the desired depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crown centers its drama primarily on interpersonal relationships, expertly handling the tension between Elizabeth and Philip. Both shows demonstrate how the pressure of leadership places strain on the respective couples. Daemon and Philip each wish for more power than they can obtain, often wanting to make decisions that would have drastic impacts on their kingdoms. Matt Smith emphasizes the growing frustration within each man, proving his versatility as an actor despite the thematic similarities between the two roles.