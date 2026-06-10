Matt Smith Reveals Why He Thrives as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 3

In a candid interview, Matt Smith discusses the allure of playing the unapologetically reckless Prince Daemon Targaryen, his support for Rhaenyra during the Dance of the Dragons, and how the character's fearless mindset fuels the upcoming season's conflict.

Matt Smith , the actor who brings Prince Daemon Targaryen to life in HBO's blockbuster prequel House of the Dragon, recently sat down for an in‑depth interview about what draws him to the volatile character.

Smith explained that the role is cathartic because Daemon operates on a philosophy of total disregard for consequence - a trait that the actor finds both terrifying and oddly liberating.

'He just doesn't give a damn,' Smith said, using blunt language to emphasize Daemon's reckless bravery. For Smith, the appeal lies in the freedom to embody a man who acts first and thinks later, a mindset that allows him to dominate every scene with a blend of swagger, menace and dark humor.

This unapologetic attitude, Smith believes, mirrors the deeper themes of House of Dragon's third season, where the Targaryen family is torn apart by the brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The upcoming season picks up with Daemon throwing his lot in with his niece‑wife Rhaenyra Targaryen, supporting her claim to the Iron Throne against the machinations of Queen Alicent Hightower and her son Aegon.

Smith detailed how Daemon's journey from bitter outsider - after being passed over for the succession in favor of his sister‑in‑law Rhaenyra - evolves into a complex alliance that is both political and intimate. He described Daemon's willingness to back Rhaenyra as a strategic decision, but also as an expression of his reckless love for the chaotic dance of power.

The actor highlighted key moments in the narrative, such as Daemon's confrontations with his brother King Viserys I and his eventual involvement in the blood‑soaked battles that will decide the fate of House Targaryen. Smith's insight underscores how the character's fearless nature fuels the wider conflict, pushing the storyline toward a crescendo of betrayals, alliances, and dragon‑fueled carnage. Beyond the on‑screen drama, Smith reflected on his own long‑standing fascination with fantasy and genre storytelling.

Having spent more than three decades immersed{ aaacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacacac{{{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}}}} The actor's passion for science‑fiction, comic books and classic horror informs his approach to Daemon, allowing him to inject a sense of mythic grandeur into the performance. As House of the Dragon's third season prepares to launch, Smith's commentary offers fans a deeper appreciation of the character's fearless spirit and how it drives the epic saga of the Targaryen civil war





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