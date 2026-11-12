Matt Smith Eleventh Doctor New Audio Adventures Into The Shadows

Matt Smith returns as the Eleventh Doctor in a new audio box set. Into The Shadows explores his adventures with companion Eleanor Fong between TV seasons six and seven.

Longtime fans of the British science fiction series Doctor Who are celebrating the return of Matt Smith in a new audio production. Smith, who portrayed the Eleventh Doctor on screen from 2010 to 2013, is reprising his iconic role for a fresh chapter in the franchise's extensive history. This latest project allows audiences to revisit the character's tenure alongside new companions and familiar faces from the television era.

The new audio adventure series, titled Doctor Who - The Eleventh Doctor Adventures: Into The Shadows, will be available for pre-order starting in January. This release provides a bridge in the narrative timeline, filling in the gap between the sixth and seventh seasons of the television series. It offers a unique opportunity to explore moments in the Doctor's life that were left unscripted during the original broadcast run.

Also read Toukie Smith, model and actor known for her role on ‘227,’ dies at 74

New Companion Eleanor Fong Joins The Doctor

In these upcoming stories, the Eleventh Doctor is accompanied by a new character named Eleanor Fong, who is voiced by actress Jasmine Bayes. This pairing introduces fresh dynamics to the TARDIS adventures, allowing for new character interactions that differ from Smith's previous partnerships with Amy Pond and Clara Oswald. Eleanor Fong serves as a central figure in the narrative, driving the plot forward through her own desires and conflicts.

The relationship between Matt Smith's Doctor and Jasmine Bayes's Eleanor is described as complex, with both characters withholding the full truth from one another. This mutual deception creates tension and drives the story's conflict as they navigate various dangerous situations together. The dynamic suggests a journey that tests their trust and forces them to rely on each other despite their secrets.

Advertisement

Plot Details Span Between Television Seasons Six And Seven

The storyline of Into The Shadows is specifically positioned in the timeline between the television series six finale and the beginning of series seven. This period occurs after the events involving Amy Pond, played by Karen Gillan, and Rory Williams, played by Arthur Darvill, who were trapped in Manhattan by Weeping Angels. It precedes the Doctor meeting Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman, establishing a distinct era of isolation and mystery.

The narrative puts the duo in perilous situations that challenge their survival skills and moral compasses. They encounter a sinking spaceship that threatens to consume them, forcing them to work together to escape the wreckage. They also face a despotic former president who is attempting to reclaim political power through fiendish and reality-bending schemes.

Further complications arise when the Doctor and Eleanor come into contact with a man who is mistakenly identified as the Last of the Time Lords. This case of mistaken identity adds a layer of confusion and potential danger to their journey, as they must navigate the implications of being associated with such a significant figure in galactic history.

Pricing And Release Formats For Fans

Collectors and listeners have two options for acquiring this new audio box set, catering to different preferences for media consumption. The digital download version, which allows users to own the files permanently, is priced at £19.99. This option provides immediate access to the content without the need for physical storage or handling.

Advertisement

For those who prefer tangible media and bonus content, a collector's edition CD box set is available for £29.99. This physical format often includes additional artwork, liner notes, or exclusive interviews that appeal to dedicated fans. Pre-orders are currently open for both formats, allowing enthusiasts to secure their copies before the official January release date.

Story Themes Explore Reality Bending And Survival

The synopsis of Into The Shadows highlights a primary goal for the Eleventh Doctor: to maintain a low profile and fulfill a wish for normality. The Doctor attempts to help Eleanor Fong return to her home in Hong Kong during the year 1990. This desire for a peaceful resolution contrasts sharply with the chaos that inevitably ensues in their travels.

The plot description indicates that reality itself becomes a central antagonist in the series. The characters find themselves trapped in scenarios where the laws of physics and causality are being manipulated. A plan to bend reality looms over the narrative, suggesting that the stakes extend beyond personal safety to the fabric of the universe itself.

The combination of Matt Smith's performance, the new character dynamics, and the rich lore of the Doctor Who universe makes this release a significant event for the franchise. It expands the mythology of the Eleventh Doctor in a way that complements the existing television canon. Fans have a long history of cherishing Smith's era, and this audio continuation offers a tangible way to extend that affection into new adventures.