Matt's Vow Renewal Takes a Hilarious Turn at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards featured a comedic segment centered around Matt's vow renewal ceremony, highlighting his alleged infidelity with a man named Ronaldo. The sketch, performed by actors Marcus Parks and others, poked fun at Matt's commitment issues and the allure of other romantic interests.

During the special, the same couple were at their vow renewal ceremony — despite being married for less than a year. Carpenter made her entrance as Sophie, the bride's childhood friend who couldn't make it to the original ceremony because she was in prison.

This time, she was joined by the bridesmaids, who revealed that Kelsey was doing her best to stick to monogamy to the tune of 'Defying Gravity.' After Sophie's character hit an off-key version of Elphaba's iconic riff, Matt breathed a sigh of relief, but his joy was short-lived when the women broke out into a second song, 'You Belong With Me.' The bridesmaids revealed that Kelsey was distracted the entire trip, admitting she wants to be with Domingo. 'She's in the middle of New York and she screams to the sky,' Sophie sang and then Domingo made his entrance and belted out, 'That what she's looking for, is this hung Latin guy!' aka the 'three Scotts' and Dale, shared their own performance and revealed that Matt got a little too cozy with a man named Ronaldo. 'Hey Matt/Came all this way/Had to explain, direct from Ronaldo/Matthew's my guy, said he's not bi/ But we did hook up though,' Ronaldo sang while dancing with Sophie.





