Following a four-game losing streak and the dismissal of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is actively reshaping his offensive staff, building on recent changes to the defensive side.

Matt Rhule is still looking for that perfect blend on his coaching staff, but he hit with defensive coordinator last year. Can he do so on the offensive side?

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRhule fired Dana Holgorsen after nine games this season. Holgorsen had taken over play-calling duties from previous OC Marcus Satterfield, who was retained on the staff and moved to leading the tight ends. Last offseason, Rhule made his third defensive coordinator hire. That was accompanied by several other staff changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expectation is for more movement to be made with the offensive staff. Keep up with those developments below.on the heels of a four-game losing streak, with the offense's inability to put up points being a key factor during that run. ImmediateBarthel and Satterfield were on the original staff Rhule assembled in Lincoln. Thomas joined for the second season, with Holgorsen joining before the end of year two.