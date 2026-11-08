Matt Rhule says Nebraska was due for 'a change' after coaching staff shakeup following loss to Illinois

Matt Rhule fired Dana Holgorsen just five days after calling him one of the best offensive minds, as Nebraska scored only 54 points in four losses.

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The shakeup comes five days after Rhule called Holgorsen"one of the best offensive minds of our generation.

Also read Nebraska Cornhuskers Face Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten Showdown

" This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over play-calling duties for the Huskers, who have scored just 54 points while dropping four straight games.

"Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season," Rhule said in a statement. "As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program — including wins and losses — and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted.

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"Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule looks on against Illinois during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium on Nov. 6, 2026, in Champaign, Illinois. Rhule added that while he still respects Holgorsen’s coaching ability and leadership, the team's offense had reached a point where he believed change was necessary.

"While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change.

" Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Dana Holgorsen watches action against the Houston Christian Huskies at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 13, 2025. OHIO STATE'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HOPES TAKE BIG HIT WITH LOSS TO OREGON, JEREMIAH SMITH SHOWS FRUSTRATION Holgorsen was widely criticized for abandoning the running game and having quarterback Anthony Colandrea attempt 44 passes in a 17-10 loss to Washington.

"Dana Holgorsen is one of the best offensive minds of our generation," Rhule said earlier this week. The Huskers were again plagued by penalties, missed field goals and questionable play-calling in the loss to Illinois. Nebraska scored on just two of its nine possessions against the Illini. Over the last four games, the Huskers have scored on nine of 46 possessions.

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Nebraska Cornhuskers Anthony Colandrea looks on against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium on Nov. 6, 2026, in Champaign, Illinois.

"I will continue to evaluate our program through the season and certainly at its conclusion and make additional changes where I believe they will help us win," Rhule said. "The Nebraska fan base has high expectations and I embrace them, and I also know of their passionate support of the young men in our program. I hope they will continue to be there for our players with very important games still ahead.

Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong.

"Holgorsen was in his second full season as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator. He left his role as an offensive consultant at TCU in November 2024 to join the Cornhuskers in the same capacity, then was promoted to offensive coordinator a week later after Rhule moved Marcus Satterfield to another role.