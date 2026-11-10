Matt Rhule Faces Pressure After Firing Dana Holgorsen Amid Record Staff Turnover

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhul oversees massive staff turnover following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, raising questions about program stability.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhul faces intensifying scrutiny after the program dismissed offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen this past Friday. This personnel move marks a significant milestone in an unprecedented period of instability for the university's football department. The Huskers now have their third offensive play caller since the start of the 2024 season. This rapid rotation highlights the severe challenges Matt Rhul encounters while attempting to rebuild a program that has struggled for consistency.

Unprecedented Coaching Turnover Metrics

The scale of staff changes at Nebraska exceeds typical norms for modern college football. Athletic director Troy Dannen and his staff have managed a revolving door of coordinators across all phases of the game. The team has employed four different defensive coordinators since 2024, including Phil Snow, who served in an interim capacity during the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah last year. Additionally, the special teams unit has cycled through three different coordinators over the last three seasons.

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Analysts and observers note that this level of turnover is exorbitant and difficult to match elsewhere in the country. Some departures were forced by other institutions, such as Tony White leaving for Florida State following the 2024 season. Mike Ekeler also departed for increased responsibilities at USC during the previous offseason. Despite these external pressures, Matt Rhul has also made internal adjustments, including the demotion of Marcus Satterfield, the reassignment of Ed Foley, and moving on from John Butler. These decisions contribute to a narrative of instability that contrasts sharply with Rhul's original hiring mandate to provide steady leadership.

Glenn Thomas Named Interim Offensive Leader

Following the departure of Dana Holgorsen, Glenn Thomas has assumed play-calling duties for the remainder of the current season. Matt Rhul expressed public confidence during a Monday press conference that Nebraska remains one of the premier offensive coordinator jobs in all of college football. Rhul confirmed that Glenn Thomas will have a genuine opportunity to earn the full-time position if he performs well. This announcement was made despite the team's recent struggles and the skepticism surrounding the ability to retain top talent under such volatile conditions.

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From a recruitment perspective, the arguments for Nebraska are strong. The program boasts some of the best facilities in the nation and enjoys outstanding fan support. The team benefits from significant financial resources and the competitive advantages inherent in competing in the Big Ten conference. Few other programs can offer this specific combination of resources and exposure. However, these structural advantages may not be enough to offset the fear of job insecurity among potential high-profile hires.

Recent Defects Fuel Job Security Concerns

The dismissal of Dana Holgorsen was directly linked to a 24-13 loss to Illinois on Friday night. This defeat placed Matt Rhul squarely on the hot seat due to the team's inability to close out close games. The statistics surrounding this loss are particularly damning. Since 2014, Big Ten teams hold a 259-3 record when they outgain their opponent by 50 or more yards, outrush their opponent by 50 or more yards, and commit zero turnovers. Nebraska was the sole team in that three to lose the game, highlighting their recent ineptitude in critical metrics.

The Huskers have now lost four consecutive games, a streak during which the offense has produced just 54 points total. This offensive drought has squandered opportunities for the program to make meaningful progress under Matt Rhul's leadership. The question remains whether Rhul is capable of getting the program over the hump. Athletic director Troy Dannen must decide if he will bring Rhul back for a fifth season, which would begin in 2027. Entering Year 5 with the playoff field expanding to 24 teams, the expectation will be playoffs or bust.

Challenges in Recruiting New Offensive Talent

Recruiting an established offensive coordinator is becoming increasingly difficult given the current climate. For a successful coordinator at another program, leaving a stable situation to join a team where the head coach might be fired after one season is a risky proposition. These coaches often have considerable job security, competitive salaries, and control over their offensive systems. They are unlikely to uproot their families for a role with such high uncertainty.

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Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich recently received a contract extension, which helps stabilize the defense. However, extending a coordinator contract does not solve the uncertainty surrounding the head coach's future. Matt Rhul desires an offense that is physical, controls the line of scrimmage, protects the ball, and produces explosive plays. He also emphasizes discipline and situational execution. Finding someone who can deliver on these promises is the primary challenge moving forward.

While Matt Rhul is expected to conduct due diligence and reach out to top coordinators, landing a Power Four coordinator or a rising star like Rob Aurich may prove hard. The search will likely focus on talented assistants working under prominent offensive-minded head coaches who have not yet run their own show. Experienced coordinators at smaller programs who have built productive offenses may also be viable targets. These candidates might welcome the resources and opportunities available in Lincoln, despite the lingering questions about program stability.