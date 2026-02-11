Matt Rhule Says Fan Cursed At 13-Year-Old Daughter After Nebraska Loss

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said a fan verbally attacked his 13-year-old daughter following the Cornhuskers' loss to Washington, and he would retire to protect his family.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule said he would retire from coaching if it meant protecting his family after a fan verbally accosted his 13-year-old daughter following the Cornhuskers' loss to Washington on Saturday.

Rhule Cites Daughter Safety

The loss was Nebraska's third straight and dropped the team to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Fans were frustrated by the way the team played. Rhule said what happened afterward went far beyond booing a coach or team. He told reporters during his weekly press conference on Monday that a fan cursed at his daughter.

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I love our fans, but a guy walked up to my 13-year-old daughter and was like, F you and F your dad, Rhule said. I'm not going to keep coaching if it means my kids grow up screwed up. You know, I'm not going to keep coaching and see my daughter shook. Yeah, the fans get passionate, they boo, they throw a bottle.

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I get all that, he continued. I said to my daughter, If daddy's gotta retire, if I have to retire because I don't want you guys growing up in that environment. Rhule is not planning on leaving the program, he clarified. He also got a boost after his wife Julie asked his daughters if the criticism of their dad was becoming too much.

Daughters Urge Rhule Stay

The couple has two daughters and a son. Their 10-year-old daughter later texted him to encourage him not to quit. She was like: Dad, I love Nebraska. I love living in Nebraska.

I love Nebraska football. I love the players. I'm tough. This is just teaching me life lessons.

Please don't quit. The 17-10 loss to Washington saw Nebraska lose a fourth-quarter lead. The Huskies scored 14 points in just 45 seconds, which led to fans in Lincoln booing the team and some even threw objects, including bottles, onto the field. Rhule is in his fourth season leading the Nebraska football program and has a 24-22 record.

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Fans Throw Objects Field

He said he can handle criticism, but targeting his family is completely unacceptable. For the people who are listening to the game while they're on a combine, we are going to fight for those people, Rhule said. But please don't ever question how hard these kids are working or how hard these coaches are working or how hard I'm working.

Speaking to coaches around multiple sports over the years, you would be surprised at how far some of this can go. There are schools that assign security to family members on game days, put a police officer outside a coach's home when a season goes in a negative direction, or even keep family members away from attending games altogether.

While this should not be the case, we live in a social media society that brings out the worst in some fans who decide to take things way too far over a game. If you think losing does not drive these coaches crazy because they are making a large amount of money, you are not understanding the personal side to their lives.

Coaches Face Family Security

It is not that serious, and a 13-year-old does not deserve to catch heat for something their father decided to do for a living. While Matt Rhule is fair game for criticism when Nebraska loses or fails to perform on the field, targeting his family is completely unacceptable. The Cornhuskers head coach has every right to call out the individuals who verbally attacked his daughter.