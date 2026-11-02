Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes Streaming Date Announced

Matt Reeves directs War for the Planet of the Apes on streaming platforms ahead of The Batman Part II. Viewers can watch Andy Serkis star in this sci-fi epic now.

Matt Reeves, the director known for shaping Gotham City on screen, has announced a significant return to his science fiction roots. War for the Planet of the Apes is preparing to arrive on streaming services, offering audiences a chance to revisit his work on the iconic franchise before the release of The Batman Part II.

War for the Planet of the Apes Streaming

Matt Reeves brings War for the Planet of the Apes to digital viewers shortly before his major DC return. The filmmaker joined the franchise with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and returned to helm this third installment. Rupert Wyatt and Wes Ball directed the other two entries in the series.

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Viewers can now revisit Reeves' science fiction masterpiece through the four-film collection. The story follows humans and intelligent apes as their world changes over several decades. Each movie moves the story forward while introducing new characters, conflicts, and challenges.

Matt Reeves Apes Franchise Return

Matt Reeves is currently returning to Gotham for the next chapter of his DC story. Meanwhile, viewers can revisit his sci-fi franchise through these four releases. The collection features Andy Serkis as Caesar, a chimpanzee who develops advanced intelligence.

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Scientist Will Rodman, played by James Franco, administers an experimental treatment in the first film. John Lithgow and Freida Pinto also star. The movie shows how Caesar's life changes after humans take him away from the family that raised him.

Matt Reeves War for the Planet of the Apes Plot

Matt Reeves directed the second film, which takes place ten years after the first entry. It follows Caesar as he tries to maintain peace between his ape community and human survivors. Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, and Gary Oldman lead the human cast.

Toby Kebbell plays Koba, an ape whose actions threaten the fragile relationship between the two groups. War for the Planet of the Apes brings Reeves back as director. Caesar and his followers face a military force led by a ruthless Colonel.

War for the Planet of the Apes Cast Details

Woody Harrelson stars as the Colonel in Matt Reeves' third installment. Steve Zahn also joins the cast as Bad Ape. Amiah Miller plays Nova, a young human girl. The fourth film, directed by Wes Ball, takes place several generations after Caesar's reign.

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Owen Teague plays Noa, a young chimpanzee who questions his world after encountering Proximus Caesar. Kevin Durand voices the powerful ape leader. Freya Allan also stars as Mae, a human whose journey with Noa becomes important to the future of both species.

Prime Video Planet of the Apes Release

Prime Video unveiled the official details regarding the streaming release. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson star in a new Christmas movie trailer. Halle Berry recently shared her reaction to Zendaya's Halloween look on social media.

Dave Bautista offered fans a glimpse of his physical transformation for his next major role. Jason Momoa's latest movie is reportedly losing money at the box office. The new movie and TV releases coming to HBO Max from November 2 to November 8, 2026, include Ethan Hawke's lesser-known Batman content.