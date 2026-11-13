Matt Lucas Spotted Amid David Walliams Assault Claims

Matt Lucas appears in public as David Walliams faces sexual assault allegations. Lucas has not commented on the serious claims against his former Little Britain partner.

Matt Lucas was photographed for the first time since serious allegations of sexual assault emerged against his former comedy partner, David Walliams. The sighting occurred in central London on a weekday morning, drawing immediate attention from observers and media outlets covering the developing story.

Lucas Appears Publicly in London

Lucas was seen walking through the streets while wearing a green puffa jacket, a blue cap, and sunglasses. He kept his head down and did not engage with reporters or bystanders during the brief appearance. This visual confirmation of his whereabouts comes as pressure mounts for him to address the accusations against Walliams directly.

Also read David Walliams Faces Grooming Allegations and Police Inquiry

Fans and critics have increasingly called on Lucas to speak out regarding the misconduct claims. Despite being a central figure in the comedy duo Little Britain, Lucas has remained silent on the matter. He has not been named in any of the legal proceedings or allegations.

Specific Allegations Detail Assault

The accusations against Walliams were published simultaneously by The Guardian and ITV News on Tuesday. This publication followed the lifting of a High Court injunction that Walliams had sought to prevent the reports from appearing. Walliams initially claimed he would take his own life if the allegations became public, but the court dismissed his bid without an appeal before the deadline.

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One accuser, identified only as Jade, alleges that Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was fifteen years old. She claims he contacted her online and met her in Soho before driving her to his home in an Aston Martin. The incident allegedly took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion previously owned by Noel Gallagher. Jade states that Walliams, who was thirty-six at the time, kissed her and attempted to assault her while she resisted.

Another accuser, known as Alex, claims Walliams began contacting her when she was fifteen. They met at a Little Britain fan event where he was dressed as his character Lou. Alex alleges that a sexual relationship began two years later when she was seventeen. She describes feeling trauma and hatred toward Walliams, stating she believes she was groomed. A whistleblower from HarperCollins also mentioned that staff were required to visit Walliams in pairs for safety.

Walliams Issues Statement of Denial

David Walliams has denied all accusations of sexual predation or breaking the law. In a statement provided to The Guardian and ITV News, he acknowledged regrettable behavior in past casual sexual relationships. He admitted to acting thoughtlessly and failing to consider the feelings of others involved. However, he insisted that he never abused his power or engaged in sexual misconduct.

The 55-year-old comedian emphasized that while a power imbalance exists between famous individuals and fans, exploiting that dynamic is something he denies doing. His agents, ITG, have dropped him from their roster following the publication of the allegations. The BBC is currently reviewing all material featuring or written by Walliams on its platforms.

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Historical Context of the Duo

Lucas and Walliams first met in 1990 at the National Youth Theatre. They bonded over being the comedic voices in their respective groups. Their partnership launched Little Britain, which started as a radio show in 2000. The television series ran successfully between 2003 and 2006, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

The professional relationship between the two men faced strain during the Little Britain Live tour in 2005. Lucas later described their friendship becoming distant during that period. They officially ended their professional partnership in 2011 and ceased contact. However, they reappeared together in 2019 for a Little Britain spin-off event, marking a rare public reconciliation before the current crisis.