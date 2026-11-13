Matt Lucas Seen in London As David Walliams Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

Matt Lucas appears in public while David Walliams faces serious historical sexual assault claims from multiple women, leading to his dismissal by ITV and agent ITG.

Actor and comedian Matt Lucas was spotted walking through London on Tuesday morning, marking his first public appearance since serious sexual assault allegations were published against his former comedy partner. Lucas, who wore a green puffa jacket, a blue cap, and sunglasses while keeping his head down, has not yet issued a public statement regarding the accusations leveled against David Walliams.

Walliams Faces Legal and Professional Fallout

The allegations, which were first published by The Guardian and ITV News on Tuesday following the lifting of a High Court injunction, have triggered immediate professional consequences for Walliams. His long-time representation agency, ITG, has dropped him, and the BBC is currently removing programs featuring Walliams from its platforms while it conducts a comprehensive review of all material he wrote or appeared in.

Also read David Walliams Faces Grooming Allegations and Police Inquiry

Specific Claims From Alleged Victims

One accuser, identified by name as Jade, claims she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 years old. She alleges the incident occurred after he contacted her online and they met in Soho, where he drove her in his Aston Martin to Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Noel Gallagher. Jade states that Walliams, who was 36 at the time, kissed her and attempted to touch her inappropriately before she pulled away and refused further contact.

Another woman, known only as Alex, alleges that Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 after meeting her at a Little Britain fan event where he was dressed as his character Lou. She claims they began a sexual relationship two years later when she was 17 and describes the interactions as grooming, stating she currently experiences a trauma response when thinking about him.

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Walliams Denies Predatory Behavior

David Walliams, aged 55, denies all accusations of sexual assault and preying on teenage girls. In a statement provided to The Guardian and ITV News, he admitted to behaving thoughtlessly in past casual sexual relationships but firmly rejected the label of sexual predator. He stated that while power imbalances exist between famous individuals and others, he never abused that power and asserts that he has not broken any laws.

Walliams had previously sought an injunction to prevent the publication of these claims, reportedly telling a judge he would take his own life if the allegations became public. However, a judge dismissed his claim last week, and he failed to lodge an appeal before the 4:30 pm Monday deadline, allowing the media to name him and publish the details.

History of the Comedy Partnership

Lucas and Walliams met in 1990 at the National Youth Theatre and eventually launched Little Britain, which originated as a radio show in 2000 before becoming a television series between 2003 and 2006. According to Lucas, their professional partnership ended in 2011, though they remained in contact enough to appear together in a Little Britain spin-off in 2019.

Fans have been calling on Lucas to speak out given the severity of the claims. While one whistleblower at HarperCollins mentioned internal agreements about visiting Walliams in pairs, Lucas himself has maintained silence. The legal and public relations fallout continues to develop as platforms like the BBC assess their catalogs for content associated with Walliams.