The Howler podcast hosted by Matt Lucas and Jason Cundy on talkSPORT has been cancelled shortly after David Walliams was identified as seeking a media injunction regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

The long-awaited launch of the Howler podcast, a major new entertainment production on talkSPORT radio, has been abruptly cancelled following intense public scrutiny surrounding the legal actions of its co-star's former partner. Matt Lucas, the fifty-two-year-old comedian and co-host, found his high-profile project halted just as the media spotlight turned toward his former Little Britain co-star, David Walliams. The decision to pull the series from the broadcast schedule comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the revelation that Walliams had sought a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of serious sexual misconduct allegations.

Core Details of the Podcast Cancellation

The Howler programme was scheduled to premiere on talkSPORT on November 10 with a lucrative multi-episode contract designed to run for at least twenty weeks. The show featured a dynamic pairing between Lucas and former Chelsea footballer Jason Cundy, who was fifty-seven at the time of the announcement. The concept involved interviewing prominent sporting figures about their most embarrassing and memorable career moments. Despite extensive marketing campaigns and internal prioritization within the broadcaster, not a single episode has been aired to the public, leaving the recorded first episode with former England goalkeeper David Seaman unseen.

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Industry insiders have described the timing of the cancellation as highly suspicious and deeply unfortunate for the production team. One source within the broadcasting sector noted that the project was heavily promoted across all channels and was considered a top priority for talkSPORT before its sudden demise. The cancellation appears directly linked to the timing of the Walliams legal news, with the podcast launch date aligning precisely with the day the celebrity was unveiled as the individual behind the aggressive legal maneuver to silence the press.

Stakeholder Positions and Allegations Against Walliams

The controversy stems from a joint investigative report by The Guardian newspaper and ITV News, which detailed serious claims against David Walliams. A High Court judge dismissed Walliams' attempt to secure a permanent injunction, allowing these allegations to enter the public domain. One woman has accused the disgraced children's author and comedian of grooming and sexual assault when she was fifteen years old, claiming the incident occurred when he was thirty-six. She alleges that he took her to his home, where he engaged in inappropriate physical contact including kissing and attempting to grope her.

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David Walliams has consistently denied any wrongdoing, describing the allegations as entirely false. However, the reputational damage has already triggered significant corporate action across multiple sectors of the entertainment industry. News UK, the parent company that owns talkSPORT, also holds ownership of HarperCollins, the major publishing house. HarperCollins moved swiftly to drop Walliams from their catalogue, ending their partnership with one of their former best-selling children's authors following earlier separate allegations of misconduct.

Matt Lucas has maintained a strict silence regarding the accusations against his former friend and colleague, refraining from commenting on the situation or posting on social media platforms. This withdrawal from public view follows a complex history between the two comedians, who experienced a public falling out after their time on Little Britain but later rekindled their friendship. Lucas had previously expressed enthusiasm for the podcast, citing his admiration for the sport and the opportunity to discuss challenges with ex-professional athletes.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The cancellation of Howler represents a significant loss for talkSPORT and its listeners, who were promised a twice-weekly series including a companion podcast titled No Balls Allowed scheduled for Thursdays. Abi Paterson, the head of podcasts at talkSPORT, had previously praised the natural warmth and safety that hosts Lucas and Cundy provided to their guests. The abrupt end to the series has sparked speculation about the broader contractual and reputational risks facing broadcasters when associated talent becomes involved in high-profile legal scandals.

For Matt Lucas, the cancellation is viewed by many in the industry as a tragic professional setback despite his lack of personal involvement in the allegations. The podcast was seen as a lucrative and stable project that would have solidified his presence in sports broadcasting. The silence from talkSPORT regarding the specific reasons for the cancellation adds to the mystery, though the internal consensus suggests the move was a necessary precaution given the intense media focus on David Walliams.

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The incident highlights the increasing volatility of the entertainment industry when legal and ethical boundaries are tested. The rapid dissolution of the podcast deal demonstrates how quickly corporate partnerships can be severed when a key figure is implicated in serious legal matters. As talkSPORT considers its future programming strategy, the fate of other potential collaborations involving Lucas remains under close observation by industry analysts and the public alike.