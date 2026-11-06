Matt King Reveals Divorce After 30 Years and Recovery from Paralyzing Stroke

Peep Show actor Matt King discusses his split from his wife of 30 years and his life-threatening spinal stroke that left him temporarily paralyzed.

Actor Matt King, best known for his role as the drug-addled character Super Hans in the Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, has publicly confirmed his separation from his wife following 30 years of marriage. The 58-year-old comedian revealed that he immersed himself in professional work as a coping mechanism to avoid facing the painful collapse of his long-term relationship.

Coping with Divorce Through Writing

King admitted that he threw himself into writing a fictional autobiography for his character, titled Moreish, during the breakdown of his marriage. Speaking on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, King explained that the creative process allowed him to enter a mental bubble where he could detach from the reality of his splitting relationship. He described writing in intense bursts over the last 18 to 20 months, preferring to stay within the world of Super Hans rather than confront the personal issues behind him.

Also read Matt Damon Reveals Luciana Barroso's Brain Aneurysm and Oscars Return

The actor noted that while he and his character are not similar in many ways, the crossover in their personas provided a necessary escape. King mentioned that he eventually had to emerge from this creative shell because he has two children to care for. He kept the specific details of the separation private, focusing instead on how the character work helped him navigate that difficult period before his next major health crisis.

Life-Threatening Spinal Stroke Crisis

Just as King was dealing with the end of his marriage, he faced a sudden and severe medical emergency in April of this year. He suffered a rare stroke of the spinal cord that resulted in temporary paralysis from the neck down. King recounted waking up on the floor of his home unable to move his body before being rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. Doctors identified a blood clot on his spinal cord as the cause of the incident, a condition that carried the risks of permanent paralysis, loss of bodily control, or death.

Advertisement

During his two-week stay at the hospital, King underwent seven MRI scans to investigate the extent of the damage. He recalled a moment of clarity after approximately 36 hours when he began to regain feeling in his hands. Looking at his hands, he realized he was no longer completely paralyzed, although his ability to move remained severely limited. He noted that his whole body had effectively shut down, requiring nurses to assist him with even basic movements like getting out of bed.

Recovery Challenges and Cognitive Impact

The aftermath of the stroke presented significant physical and cognitive hurdles for the actor. King had to relearn fundamental skills such as walking and writing. During the first few weeks of his recovery, he experienced slurred speech that made him nearly unintelligible, requiring the assistance of both occupational and speech therapists. He also struggled with severe memory issues that directly impacted his ability to complete his book, Moreish.

Cognitive breakdown between his brain and hands made simple tasks impossible initially. King explained that he could not even text on his phone because the coordination was lost. When he did manage to type, he would commit errors such as writing the word helicopter when he intended to write house. These memory lapses were so profound that while recording the audiobook for his memoir, he could not remember writing passages that he had completed prior to the stroke.

Support System and Future Outlook

King credited his current partner, whom he has not named, with providing essential support during his recovery. He described her as incredibly patient and understanding, noting that her help was vital because he could not care for himself upon leaving the hospital. Without her assistance, King stated he does not know how he would have survived the ordeal. He continues to receive ongoing care from the stroke team at the Royal Sussex County Hospital as part of his long-term rehabilitation.