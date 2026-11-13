Matt Ferguson Creates Star Wars 50th Anniversary Poster for 1977 Re-release

Lucasfilm commissions Matt Ferguson for a new 50th anniversary poster to accompany the theatrical re-release of the original 1977 Star Wars film. Limited editions available for pre-order.

Star Wars marks its significant 50th anniversary next year with a new theatrical release and extensive celebrations. To commemorate the franchise returning to the big screen, Lucasfilm has commissioned a new movie poster from renowned artist Matt Ferguson. This exclusive artwork will soon be available for collectors, though inventory is strictly limited. The announcement highlights a major moment in pop culture history as the saga continues to captivate audiences decades after its debut.

Ferguson Brings Iconic Artistry to Star Wars Legacy

Poster art has been central to the Star Wars mystique since the franchise launched. The original 1977 poster created by brothers Greg and Tim Hidebrandt blended science fiction pulp aesthetics with the 1970s zeitgeist, becoming an iconic image. Legendary artist Drew Struzan later painted poster art for the 1997 Special Editions and the Prequel Trilogy. Matt Ferguson is well-established within this lineage of talent. He previously created posters for the 2020 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi three years later. Ferguson also contributed artwork for The Phantom Menace, Revenge of the Sith, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. His new commission represents a dedicated homage to the movie that started it all.

Also read The Franklin Institute offers a peek at its ‘Star Wars: The Experience,’ exhibit coming next year

Authentic 1977 Design Features Original Logo and Style

The new poster is designed to evoke the specific atmosphere of the original 1977 release. Although the film is now widely known as Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, that subtitle was added in later revisions and is absent from Ferguson's artwork. The design is committed to the original aesthetic, utilizing the trapezoid-shaped Star Wars logo. This shape is distinct from the more familiar logo seen in the film's opening crawl. The artistic choices ensure the poster feels authentic to the era. This attention to historical detail appeals to long-time fans and collectors who value accuracy.

Advertisement

Limited Editions Available for Purchase with Specific Pricing

Collectors can acquire the new poster in both English and Japanese logo treatments. The artwork is offered with either normal or metallic inks. Standard English and Japanese editions are priced at 65 USD each. Buying both standard editions together costs 125 USD. The metallic ink variants are limited releases and cost 75 USD each. BottleneckGallery.com will host the pre-orders starting on November 13 at 12 p.m. ET. The availability window is short and strictly enforced. Pre-orders close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19. Customers must act quickly to secure these exclusive items. The limited nature of the sale adds urgency for dedicated fans seeking to own a piece of this milestone anniversary merchandise.