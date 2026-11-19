Matt Dinniman has published 5,136 pages across eight novels in six years, significantly outpacing the annual output of top fantasy authors like George R.R. Martin and Brandon Sanderson while fans await Book 9.

Author Matt Dinniman has established a publishing pace for the Dungeon Crawler Carl series that dwarfs the annual output of many established fantasy heavyweights. Since the first installment debuted in September 2020, Dinniman has released eight novels, accumulating a combined page count of approximately 5,136 pages. This rapid production rate has drawn comparisons to giants like George R.R. Martin and Brandon Sanderson, highlighting a unique consistency in delivering content for a single intellectual property.

Comparing Page Counts and Years to Publish

Dinniman has published an average of 642 pages per novel across the eight-book series, totaling nearly 650 pages annually since 2020. This figure stands in stark contrast to George R.R. Martin, who published five A Song of Ice and Fire novels totaling roughly 4,244 pages over thirty years since 1996. Martin fans have awaited The Winds of Winter since 2011, while Dinniman has already surpassed Martin's total page count by nearly 1,000 pages in a fraction of the time.

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Rebecca Yarros presents another comparative benchmark, having released three Empyrean novels including Fourth Wing and Iron Flame in 2023 and Onyx Storm in 2025. Her total output stands at 1,712 pages, averaging barely over half of Dinniman's annual contribution. Meanwhile, Sarah J. Maas has published over 3,000 pages across six A Court of Thorns and Roses books since 2015, resulting in an average of just 273 pages per year. This annual figure is less than a third of Dinniman's productivity, even when ignoring her other fantasy projects.

Brandon Sanderson's Diverse Portfolio vs. Single IP Focus

Brandon Sanderson remains the strongest competitor in terms of raw literary volume, with five mainline Stormlight Archive novels spanning close to 6,000 pages between 2010 and 2024. However, Sanderson has released more than 50 novels since 2005, including seven Mistborn books, four Skyward novels, and three concluding Wheel of Time books. In 2023 alone, Sanderson released four Secret Project novels alongside Defiant, demonstrating an unmatched ability to juggle multiple massive universes.

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When comparing word counts, the rankings remain largely similar, with Dinniman's lead narrowing only slightly. The distinction lies in the focus of the output. While Sanderson distributes his productivity across numerous distinct fantasy worlds, Dinniman concentrates his narrative efforts on the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe. This singular focus on one intellectual property is often cited by readers as a key driver of engagement and satisfaction with the series.

Fan Response to the Upcoming Ninth Installment

The upcoming ninth book, currently titled The Beautiful Place, has generated significant anticipation among the fanbase. Dinniman has shared teaser chapters with Patreon supporters for a monthly fee, allowing readers to engage with the material ahead of the official release. Despite the high demand, the community remains understanding of the potential need for additional time to complete the final volumes of the sprawling storyline.

With the series reaching its conclusion, readers recognize that Dinniman has earned the right to prioritize quality for the final chapters. The completion of the narrative arc for Dungeon Crawler Carl remains the primary focus for both the author and the audience. The publisher, Penguin Random House, continues to support the series, with the initial publication date of September 21, 2020, marking the beginning of this prolific era in modern fantasy literature.