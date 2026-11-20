Fiona the hippo, the Cincinnati Zoo icon born prematurely in 2017, died after swallowing a knitted hat. Her handler and author Matt Dinniman, who dedicated a book to her, shared heartfelt tributes.

Fiona the hippo, the beloved Cincinnati Zoo icon who inspired millions with her premature birth survival story, has died at 9 years old after accidentally swallowing a knitted hat. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced the devastating news on November 19, 2026, following a weeks-long struggle to save her. The hat became lodged in her digestive system, making it difficult for Fiona to eat and drink. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system and necessary supportive care, she did not recover.

The zoo stated, It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful, and she did not recover. Fiona's handler, Jenna Wingate, a senior keeper in the Cincinnati Zoo's Africa department, expressed her profound grief. It is hard to describe the amount of disbelief and devastation I feel over the loss of Fiona, Wingate wrote.

Also read Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo, dies

Not only does it feel like I've lost a family member, friend and the most special, life changing animal I've ever worked with, but it also feels like I've lost part of my identity. Wingate called Fiona's death horrific and tragic, noting the hippo was expected to live for another 40 to 50 years. She had cared for Fiona since her birth. The zoo had maintained 24-hour medical supervision since Fiona ate the hat earlier this month, hoping in vain that she would pass the hat to prevent sepsis.

Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017, weighing just 29 pounds, well below the previous record for the lowest birth weight of a hippo. It was initially unclear whether she would survive, and she spent much of her early life in 24/7 critical care. People around the world watched as she slowly pulled through, defying the odds. She was too small to stand and nurse from her mom, Bibi, but captured hearts globally with her viral progress.

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Her story inspired books and many Cincinnati specialties, with coffee, T-shirts, and merchandise named in her honor. Author Matt Dinniman found her survival story so inspiring that he dedicated the first Dungeon Crawler Carl book to her. In the dedication, he dubbed her the star of one of the greatest, most inspiring, most amazing survival stories of our time. He apologized to his mom for opting to dedicate the book to a hippo. Dinniman met Fiona in person while in Cincinnati for the A Parade of Horribles book tour earlier this year.

Upon news of her passing, he shared a touching post on Instagram with photos from their encounter and a lengthy heartfelt homage. Words can't describe how I'm feeling right now, he shared, adding that he can't imagine what the team who cared for Fiona is going through. My heart goes out to them, the zoo, and all of Cincinnati, he said. He reflected on the impact of Fiona's story, calling it a tale of hope, survival, and unwavering perseverance despite the odds.

We lost her much too soon, but her echo won't ever fade, he said, expressing gratitude for their brief meeting. His sentiments echo the grief felt by many as they mourn the loss of a hippo who once pulled through nearly impossible circumstances to become a treasured resident of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Dungeon Crawler Carl was published by Penguin Random House on September 21, 2020, and has 444 pages. The book's ISBN is 979-8688591507. Fiona's legacy will live on in the hearts of so many people, including the author and fans of Dungeon Crawler Carl.