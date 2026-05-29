Matt Dillon To Lead ‘The Magnificent Seven’ MGM+ Series Remake

Matt Dillon is set to headline MGM+'s upcoming drama series The Magnificent Seven from Tim Kring, a reimagining of the classic 1960 Western film.

CBS Defends Byron Allen Time Buy, Discloses Financials On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s Annual Loss & ‘Comics Unleashed’s Profit‘The Simpsons’ Gets 3 New Disney+ Exclusive Episodes, Including ‘Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition’ & ‘Black Mirror’ Spoof; Premiere Dates SetDillon will play Chris Adams, who becomes the leader of seven gunslingers determined to protect a group of innocent villagers from a mercenary land baron hellbent on stealing their land.

Stoic, steady under pressure, and with an unflinching gaze that does most of the talking for him, Chris has no patience for hypocrisy or cruelty and holds fast to a quiet moral code rooted in fairness and restraint. The role was played by Yul Brynner in the 1960 film, with Denzel Washington portraying a spiritual successor of the characters in Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 remake.

, part of MGM+’s strategy of doing series with cinematic pedigree, look and feel, is written by Kring who executive produces alongside Donald De Line, Lawrence Mirisch, Bruce Kaufman and Matt Dillon. Seth Yanklewitz is casting, MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios are producing. Production is targeted to begin in June 2026 in Calgary.

“Matt Dillon brings extraordinary depth and gravitas to this iconic role,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “His ability to portray complex, morally conflicted characters makes him the perfect choice to lead our reimagining ofThis series honors the legacy of the original film while exploring timeless themes about courage, redemption, and standing up against oppression—and Matt’s performance will be at the heart of that story.

” Set in the tumultuous 1880s American frontier, the series follows seven gifted but flawed mercenaries hired to protect a peaceful Quaker village after it is massacred by mercenaries working for a ruthless land baron trying to seize their land. As the team embeds itself and prepares to defend against overwhelming odds, they grapple with a central question: is violence acceptable to defend people whose faith is based on non-violence?

The series explores the backstories of each of the Seven, what’s at stake for them, and why they choose this mission—delving into themes of honor, sacrifice, redemption, morality, and faith.will be available on premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. The Outsiders, There’s Something About Mary, Drugstore CowboyChernin Entertainment Wins Race For Buzzy Rom Com Spec Script ‘One Month Mark’Watched this the other day!

Its take on toxic masculinity is surprisingly good for a gross out comedy that’s nearly thirty years old!





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matt Fleming: A gubernatorial race to forgetWith any luck, we’ve bottomed out as an electorate, and we can expect better days four years from now.

Read more »

Ted Danson Joins Apple TV Comedy From Liz Heldens & Matt WardTed Danson has been cast opposite Elizabeth Banks in the untitled Apple TV Comedy From Liz Heldens & Matt Ward.

Read more »

Ted Danson Joins Elizabeth Banks in Apple TV Comedy From Liz Heldens, Matt WardTed Danson has joined the untitled Liz Heldens & Matt Ward comedy series currently in the works at Apple TV, Variety has confirmed.

Read more »

Joanne Froggatt In Talks To Join MGM+'s 'The Magnificent Seven'Joanne Froggatt is in talks to join MGM+ series 'The Magnificent Seven', having appeared in 'MobLand' and 'Downton Abbey'.

Read more »