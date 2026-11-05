Matt Damon Wife Barroso Brain Aneurysm Oscars 2024 Afterparty

Matt Damon reveals wife Luciana Barroso's brain aneurysm surgery before the 2024 Oscars. She recovered in time to attend the afterparty, supporting his mental health during a challenging film period.

Actor Matt Damon revealed that his wife Luciana Barroso underwent brain surgery for a ruptured aneurysm just before the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony. The medical emergency occurred during a week that the couple had previously planned to use for celebrating the event. Damon, who is fifty-six years old, shared these details in an interview published on Thursday, October 5.

Surgery Occurs Before 2024 Oscars

Luciana Barroso, aged fifty, experienced a serious health scare requiring immediate surgical intervention. This event forced the couple to miss the main awards show, a moment Damon had been looking forward to for several years. He recalled missing the 2007 Oscars in the past and expressed hope to celebrate the event again within 2024. The timing of the surgery created a sudden and stressful disruption to their plans.

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Recovery Enables Afterparty Attendance

Despite the severity of the procedure, Barroso recovered quickly enough to accompany Damon to an awards afterparty. Damon described the moment as one of the first nights she felt well enough to get out of bed. She surprised him by selecting a dress and joining him for the celebration. This gesture proved to be a significant emotional support during a difficult period for the actor.

Damon Struggles With Film Performance

Damon opened up about the mental health challenges he faced during the production of a film that did not meet his expectations. He avoided naming specific projects but explained that sometimes actors enter movies knowing they may not deliver the hoped-for results. This uncertainty contributed to his stress levels leading up to the awards season. The support from his wife helped him navigate these professional anxieties.

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Barroso Heroic Support During Crisis

Barroso's decision to attend the afterparty was characterized by Damon as a heroic and deeply meaningful act. She remembered that Damon had missed the previous similar event due to his absence from the ceremony. Her initiative to get dressed and go out provided him with a much-needed sense of normalcy. Damon emphasized that her energy returned just in time to make this appearance possible.

The Odyssey Nominations and Best Picture

The film The Odyssey received thirteen nominations at the 2024 ceremony and won Best Picture. This success contrasts with the personal struggles Damon mentioned regarding other projects. The awards show also featured commentary from host Jimmy Kimmel regarding Damon's past absence. Kimmel quipped that Damon could not get a ticket because he was not a nominee for that specific year.

Relationship History and Future Steps

Damon and Barroso have been married since 2005 and met two years prior in Miami. Barroso was a single mother to her daughter Alexia while working at a bar when they met. They have maintained a long-term partnership despite the ups and downs of life and marriage. The couple continues to prioritize their relationship and family life moving forward.