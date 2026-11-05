Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, suffered ‘scary’ medical emergency that led to brain surgery

Damon revealed he couldn’t attend the 2024 Oscars — where his film “Oppenheimer” won big — because of hiswife’s medical incident.

Damon said his wife’s “scary” medical emergency happened one week before the 2024 Oscars.

“It was first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back,” the “Good Will Hunting” star said about his wife. “And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the afterparty. ” Damon said Barroso pushed herself to go to the afterparty because “she remembered” that Damon missed the 2007 Oscars, where his film “The Departed” won big, because he was busy shooting “The Bourne Ultimatum.

Also read Matt Damon Reveals Luciana Barroso's Brain Aneurysm and Oscars Return

” “She was like, ‘This time we’re going out,'” Damon recalled.

“And it was pretty f—ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful. ”Damon said Barroso pushed herself to go because Damon had to miss the 2007 Oscars since he was away filming another movie. Earlier in the interview, Damon admitted he’s still disappointed that he couldn’t attend the 2007 Oscars and witness Martin Scorsese win Best Director for “The Departed.

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” “I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant. Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty,'” Damon remembered.

“And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom and I remember being really excited. ” Damon said that when he watched the crime thriller film win Best Picture from home, he “realized in that moment I hadn’t even considered that that could happen. Damon also said that his wife and four daughters were supportive when he was away for multiple weeks filming “The Odyssey.

”Damon said the family “had a two-week rule” about him being away for work, but they had to make an exception for “The Odyssey. ”In his GQ chat, Damon revealed his family “had a two-week rule” regarding him being away for work, but they made an exception for his “final stretch” filming“I was away for three and a half weeks.

The first half of the movie was the hardest because the kids were still in school,” he explained. Damon said doing the first part of the movie “was the hardest because the kids were still in school. ”But Damon said his family “were really supportive” because they knew his “Odyssey” role was “an “incredible” opportunity.

“And then once the summer hit, they could come to set and we could be together. ” Damon said his wife and daughters “are huge Chris Nolan fans,” and knew his leading role in the film was an “incredible” opportunity, so they “were really supportive” about him being away for so long. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Damon said his wife's"scary" medical emergency happened one week before the 2024 Oscars.

Damon said Barroso pushed herself to go because Damon had to miss the 2007 Oscars since he was away filming another movie. Damon also said that his wife and four daughters were supportive when he was away for multiple weeks filming"The Odyssey.

"Damon said the family"had a two-week rule" about him being away for work, but they had to make an exception for"The Odyssey. "Damon said doing the first part of the movie"was the hardest because the kids were still in school.

"But Damon said his family"were really supportive" because they knew his"Odyssey" role was"an"incredible" opportunity.