Matt Damon's wife had brain surgery days before Oscars, pulled off 'heroic' surprise for actor

Matt Damon's regret over missing 'The Departed' best picture win drove Luciana Barroso's bold decision just days after brain aneurysm surgery.

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Also read Matt Damon Wife Barroso Brain Aneurysm Oscars 2024 Afterparty

MATT DAMON WAS 'PUSHED TO THE LIMIT' WHILE FILMING 'THE ODYSSEY,' DETAILS GRUELING PHYSICAL DISCOMFORTS Matt Damon said his wife, Luciana Barroso, had brain surgery just days before the 2024 Oscars, calling her decision to attend an after-party"heroic.

""She's totally fine, thank God, but had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back.

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" Despite having surgery just a week earlier, Barroso got dressed up and accompanied her husband to an Oscars after-party, determined not to let another major Hollywood moment pass them by. "And she surprised me and got a dress, and we went out to the after-party because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it," Damon recalled. "She was like, ‘This time we’re going out,’" Damon continued.

"And it was pretty f---ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful. "won his first best director Oscar for"The Departed," the crime drama starring Damon. But the actor was nowhere near Hollywood that night. Damon was shooting second-unit scenes for"The Bourne Ultimatum" in Miami, where he was living with Barroso and their infant daughter at the time.

The couple watched the ceremony from bed, and Damon revealed he was so caught up in Scorsese's long-awaited victory he never considered the possibility that the film could win best picture, too.

"And I realized in that moment I hadn't even considered that that could happen," he said. "And I turned to Lucy, and I was like, 'S---, we should be there! '""The Departed" won best picture, and Damon said he was flooded with calls from cast members and studio executives wondering why he had missed the celebration, he told GQ.

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Matt Damon opened up about life with wife Luciana Barroso, sharing memorable Hollywood moments, family stories and a few surprises along the way. Years later, Damon got another shot at experiencing an awards season triumph with Christopher Nolan's 2023 film,"Oppenheimer," which won best picture at the 2024 The actor has long credited his family with helping him navigate Hollywood's demanding schedule, saying he and Barroso have traditionally maintained a two-week limit on how long he spends away for work.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, who married in 2005, share three daughters. The actor has credited his family with helping him balance fatherhood and Hollywood. That arrangement was tested during the filming of Christopher Nolan's 2026 blockbuster,"The Odyssey," when Damon spent 3½ weeks away during the first stretch of production. Damon and Barroso married in a private ceremony in 2005 and have three daughters together: Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Barroso also has a daughter, Alexia, 27, whom Damon helped raise, from a previous relationship.for turning down projects that would have taken him away from his children, noting how their priorities have shifted since the two found success together with"Good Will Hunting.

""I just want to make good stuff and definitely keep working with Ben," he told GQ, reflecting on how the two are still pursuing the dreams they shared as boys.