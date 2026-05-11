Matt Damon Reveals Wife Luciana Had Brain Surgery a Week Before 2024 Oscars

Matt Damon said his wife Luciana Barroso suffered a brain aneurysm and had surgery a week before the 2024 Oscars, but still attended an after-party. He also reflected on missing the 2007 Oscars when The Departed won best picture.

Matt Damon has revealed that his wife Luciana Barroso suffered a brain aneurysm and underwent brain surgery just one week before the 2024 Academy Awards, where his film Oppenheimer won best picture.

She is now totally fine, Damon said. Damon shared the story in a new interview, explaining that Barroso had the surgery the week before the Oscars. It was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. She surprised him by getting a dress, and they went out to an after-party.

Also read Matt Damon Wife Barroso Brain Aneurysm Oscars 2024 Afterparty

Barroso Recalls Heroic Oscars Night Decision

She remembered that the last time a similar Oscars moment happened, Damon did not go out. She told him, This time we are going out. Damon called her decision pretty heroic and really meaningful. Oppenheimer dominated the 96th Academy Awards, winning best picture, best director for Christopher Nolan, best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and more.

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Damon starred in the film but was not nominated for supporting actor. The couple skipped the ceremony as a result of the surgery but did hit the town for an after-party. Damon said his wife felt guilty about skipping the Oscars years earlier when The Departed won best picture. During that earlier Oscars, Damon was shooting second unit for The Bourne Ultimatum and living in Miami with an infant.

He and Lucy watched from bed, nervous for Martin Scorsese. When Scorsese won his first best director Oscar for The Departed, Damon jumped up and down with excitement.

Damon Regrets Skipping Departed Oscars Ceremony

Then The Departed won best picture, and Damon realized he had not even considered that could happen. He turned to Lucy and said they should be there. In the following weeks, he got calls from cast and studio asking where he was. He admitted, I totally blew it.

Damon said that while The Departed and Oppenheimer won big, he was not nominated for supporting actor for either picture. He does not mind the snubs. He said, It is not something you can control. You got to just do the work, and that has got to be the reward.

He added that if you do not win, it is tricky to feel bad about something that was really positive. He thinks about old movies where it says so-and-so won an Oscar and so-and-so did not. You judge it in a totally different way. It is not attached to that anymore.

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Damon Advocates For Long Term Awards Evaluation

Damon said the real way awards should be done is 20 or 25 years later. You will have a really good idea of which movies really endured and still matter to you. There can be hype in the moment, or it can be a zeitgeist thing, but it does not hold up. His goal is to make as many of those movies that are around 20 years later.

That is a cool thing. People come up about Good Will Hunting and he realizes they were not born when the movie came out. It is very cool for Ben and him to have a new generation of people actually see it. Even if awards do not ultimately matter, Damon will be back in awards season with Christopher Nolan's record-breaking blockbuster The Odyssey.

Family Support Crucial For Damon Work Balance

Damon is widely expected to land a nomination for best actor and some view him as the frontrunner to win. The same goes for Nolan for best director and the movie for best picture. Damon has long credited his family with helping him navigate Hollywood's demanding schedule. He and Barroso have traditionally maintained a two-week limit on how long he spends away for work.

That arrangement was tested during filming of The Odyssey, when Damon spent 3 and a half weeks away during the first stretch of production. He said, It was a sacrifice for them, and they were awesome about it. Damon and Barroso married in 2005 and share three daughters. He has said his family helps him balance fatherhood and Hollywood.

The actor also recently detailed grueling physical discomforts while filming The Odyssey.