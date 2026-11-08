Matt Damon Reveals Why He Passed on Ted Role That Earned $773 Million

Matt Damon explains his decision to decline the role of John Bennett in Seth McFarlane's Ted franchise, which grossed $773 million worldwide, citing overthinking and Mark Wahlberg's perfect casting.

Actor Matt Damon recently disclosed in a GQ interview that he declined the lead role of John Bennett in the Ted film series, a decision that excluded him from a franchise generating $773 million in global box office revenue. The discussion arose when Damon reflected on roles he passed on, emphasizing his dislike for living with regret while admitting he overthought the project initially. Damon, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed The Odyssey, acknowledged that the script written by Seth McFarlane was exceptionally funny, even sharing it with friends at dinner before ultimately deciding against the part. The director of Ted, Seth McFarlane, remains a prominent figure in comedy, having voiced the character John Bennett across all theatrical releases and animated projects.

The Core Decision Behind Ted Role

Damon described reading the Ted script as a unique experience where he laughed harder than ever before, yet he ultimately talked himself out of accepting the role of John Bennett. He admitted to being clever by half during the decision-making process, worrying that the teddy bear character might be the best part of the film rather than the human protagonist. This internal debate caused him to overanalyze the potential creative dynamics, leading to his withdrawal from the project despite his initial enthusiasm. Damon later conceded that his hesitation was unfounded, recognizing that the final film worked perfectly without his involvement and that he would not have improved the result.

Also read Matt Damon Ends Hiatus Immediately To Star In Stuntnuts With Cristiano Ronaldo

The personal timing of the decision also played a significant factor in Damon's hesitation. Filming for Ted took place in Boston, which would have allowed the actor to spend six additional months at home with his father, Kent Damon. Kent Damon passed away at the age of 74 in 2017, leaving Matt to look back with a sense of missed opportunity regarding that specific timeframe. Damon explicitly stated that being home for those six months would have been valuable, especially given his father's subsequent passing. However, he maintained that the professional outcome remained positive regardless of his presence on set, crediting Mark Wahlberg for his performance.

Stakeholder Positions and Casting Success

Mark Wahlberg ultimately portrayed John Bennett in the 2012 original Ted film and its 2015 sequel Ted 2, delivering a performance that Damon believes was ideal for the character. Damon affirmed that Wahlberg was the right choice for the part, noting that the movie succeeded greatly with its lead actor. The casting decision by Seth McFarlane and the studio proved financially rewarding, with The Numbers reporting that Ted grossed $556 million worldwide and Ted 2 added $217 million to the total. This combined box office success brought the franchise total to $773 million across just two theatrical installments, demonstrating the strong audience reception for the project.

Advertisement

The Ted franchise continues to expand beyond theatrical releases, with Mark Wahlberg voicing John Bennett in the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series premiering on Peacock on December 17. A younger version of the character is portrayed by Max Burkholder in a live-action Ted series that previously ran for two seasons on the same streaming platform. Seth McFarlane continues to voice the animated teddy bear in all movies and shows, maintaining his central role in the franchise's creative direction. The consistent involvement of key talent like Wahlberg and McFarlane has ensured the brand's longevity and commercial viability in both film and television formats.

Real-World Impact and Damon's Recent Career

While missing out on the Ted revenue stream, Matt Damon has achieved substantial box office success with other major films since 2012. He appeared in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which earned $642 million, and Oppenheimer, which grossed $986 million. His recent role in The Odyssey contributed to its remarkable $1.8 billion haul, solidifying his status as a leading actor in blockbuster cinema. Damon also returned to the Bourne franchise in 2016 with Jason Bourne, which earned $416 million, and starred in Ridley Scott's The Martian, adapted from Andy Weir's novel, which grossed $653 million.

These projects have garnered extensive acclaim from both critics and audiences, with The Martian earning Damon an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Oppenheimer won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, highlighting the artistic recognition Damon has received alongside his commercial success. For The Odyssey, Damon is currently considered a frontrunner for Best Actor at the 2027 Oscars, though he has previously won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. His upcoming projects include starring in an untitled movie directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, reprising Linus Caldwell in Ocean's 14, and potentially appearing in a sixth Jason Bourne film.