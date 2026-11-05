Matt Damon Reveals Luciana Barroso's Brain Aneurysm and Oscars Return

Matt Damon opens up about wife Luciana Barroso's brain aneurysm in 2024 and her heroic return to Oscar celebrations, plus updates on his next projects.

Actor Matt Damon has shared the deeply personal story of his wife, Luciana Barroso, surviving a brain aneurysm in 2024 and her subsequent recovery. The revelation came during a candid interview with GQ, where Damon discussed how Barroso, who is fifty years old, underwent brain surgery just one week before the Academy Awards ceremony. Despite the recent and serious medical procedure, Barroso recovered sufficiently to attend the Oscars afterparties alongside her husband.

Recovery and Award Season Celebrations

The context for this intense period was the significant professional success Damon experienced with his film Oppenheimer. The actor noted that he had not missed many Oscar ceremonies throughout his career, but he deeply regretted skipping the 2007 event when his movie The Departed won numerous awards. When Oppenheimer achieved similar critical acclaim recently, a scary health issue arose involving his wife, requiring urgent medical attention.

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Damon admitted that he was initially prepared to skip the Academy Awards entirely to stay home and care for Barroso. However, she surprised him by insisting that they attend the post-awards celebrations. She reasoned that since Damon had missed the previous major victory, she did not want him to miss the celebration for Oppenheimer. She got a dress ready, and they went to the after-party, which Damon described as a heroic and meaningful gesture.

Family Dynamics and Filming Rules

The couple, who have been married for nearly twenty-one years, share four daughters: Alexia, who is twenty-seven; Isabella, who is twenty; Gia, who is eighteen; and Stella, who is fifteen. The family has established a strict two-week rule regarding separations for work purposes. However, this rule was broken for the first time to allow Damon to film the Christopher Nolan epic The Odyssey. Damon was away for three and a half weeks during the initial stretch of production.

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His daughters were supportive of the sacrifice, largely because they are huge fans of director Chris Nolan and understood the significance of the role. Damon acknowledged that his best friend, actor Ben Affleck, has a different approach to balancing work and family life. Affleck has turned down numerous opportunities to remain in Los Angeles, citing his joint custody arrangement which allows him to spend half his time with his children.

Future Projects and Career Reflections

Affleck recently took on the role of CEO at Artists Equity, a position he desired because it allows him to stay home. Damon quoted Affleck as saying that traveling to Estonia for a movie does not allow him to reclaim lost time with his kids, so he must stay in Los Angeles. Damon expressed admiration for this prioritization of family time, noting that Affleck had explained the necessity of staying local during their company discussions.

Looking ahead, Damon is preparing for another major awards season as his summer blockbuster The Odyssey is predicted to receive several major nominations. Despite the grueling shoot for The Odyssey, he is eager to take a long break. However, he could not pass up the opportunity to work with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on their new movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Damon plans to take time off after shooting finishes but is focused on continuing his collaborative work with Affleck.

Damon reflected on the longevity of his partnership with Affleck, stating that they are at a point in their lives where they feel free to pursue their passions without hesitation. He emphasized that making films together was their dream as boys, and they are honored to keep working together. The full interview by Frazier Tharpe appears in GQ's Men of the Year issue and is available on GQ.com, offering further insights into Damon's career and personal life.