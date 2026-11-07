Matt Damon Return to Jason Bourne Depends on Script Quality

Writer Joe Barton reveals Matt Damon will only return for Jason Bourne 6 if the story justifies it. Director Edward Berger is attached to the project.

Writer Joe Barton confirmed that Matt Damon remains open to returning as Jason Bourne, though the actor has set a strict condition for his participation. The long-awaited sixth installment in the action franchise is currently in development, with Barton writing the screenplay and Edward Berger attached to direct. Despite positive feedback from the lead actor, the project has not yet received an official green light from the studio.

Script Quality Dictates Matt Damon Participation

Barton recently discussed the status of the upcoming film in an interview with Radio Times, noting that Damon has been reviewing new pages from the script. The actor has responded enthusiastically to the material, but his final decision hinges on whether the narrative justifies another movie. Barton stated that Damon wants a story where he cannot say no and feels the project is worthy of his time after more than two decades in the role.

Also read Matt Damon reveals iconic role he bitterly regrets passing up: ‘I overthought it’

The creative team has been sending Damon new script pages to review, and the actor's positive reactions suggest the writers are on the right track. However, Barton emphasized that the story must stand on its own merit. The writer believes the team is getting closer to a version of the script that meets the high standards required for Damon to commit to the project.

Continuing Narrative Poses Writing Challenges

Developing a new installment presents unique difficulties because the Bourne series follows a single, interconnected storyline. Unlike the James Bond franchise, which sends its protagonist on separate missions with each film, the Bourne movies track one continuous plot. Barton noted that finding another compelling chapter without repeating conflicts from earlier films is a significant challenge for the writers.

Advertisement

The narrative continuity is complex, with films like The Bourne Ultimatum and The Bourne Legacy taking place around the same time. Damon previously discussed this structural constraint during a press tour for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He expressed interest in another movie only if it feels like the original trilogy, maintaining the tight, singular focus that defined the first three entries.

Edward Berger Joins Production Team

Barton praised director Edward Berger for his involvement with the project. Berger, who won an Academy Award for directing All Quiet on the Western Front, brings a fresh perspective to the franchise. The writer highlighted how much the Bourne character means to Damon, who has portrayed the former CIA assassin across four previous movies.

The franchise originally began with The Bourne Identity in 2002, expanding to include The Bourne Supremacy in 2004 and The Bourne Ultimatum in 2007. Jeremy Renner also starred in 2012's The Bourne Legacy as a different operative, while Damon returned in 2016's Jason Bourne. Berger's attachment signals a serious commitment to elevating the production quality for the sixth film.

No Official Green Light or Release Date

Despite the encouraging update regarding the script and director, Jason Bourne 6 has not officially been approved for production. The project remains in the development phase, with the creative team focused on refining the story to secure Damon's final agreement. There is currently no release date scheduled for the potential sequel.

Advertisement

Damon's enthusiasm for the material suggests progress is being made behind the scenes, but fans should not expect an immediate announcement. All five existing Jason Bourne movies are available to stream on Netflix, allowing new and returning viewers to revisit the complex storyline. The industry will watch closely to see if Barton and Berger can deliver the perfect script to unlock the next chapter.