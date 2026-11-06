Matt Damon reveals he nearly starred in 'Ted' but talked himself out of it.

Matt Damon Nearly Starred in ‘Ted’ but ‘I Talked Myself Out of It’: ‘I Don’t Know What I Was Thinking’ Matt Damon Nearly Starred in ‘Ted’ but ‘I Talked Myself Out of It’: ‘I Don’t Know What I Was Thinking’ ‘Dune 3’ Production Designer Patrice Vermette Created a 55-Ton Spaceship for Sci-Fi Epic: It’s a ‘Major Spectacle’ Damon confirmed he passed on starring in the 2012 comedy as the foul-mouthed teddy bear’s best friend, John, who was later played by Mark Wahlberg “I don’t want to live with the regret, but I can tell you that I passed on ‘Ted’ and I’ve never had this experience where I laughed so hard reading a script,” Damon said in an.

“I literally took it to dinner and was reading parts of it out to my friends at dinner. And then I just got too clever by half. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like, ‘Well, maybe the teddy bear’s actually the best part.

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’”Guillermo del Toro Tears Up as He Says ‘We’re Handing Down a World in Ruins’: ‘It Pains Me Deeply to See Three Generations Fail the Next’ “So I overthought it and I talked myself out of it. And because it shot in Boston, it would’ve been a chance for me to be home — my father’s passed away now, and I look back and I go, ‘Man, that would’ve been six months back .

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’” Damon may wish he had starred in the hit movie, which spawned a sequel movie and prequel Peacock series, but he approves of how the film turned out.

“But, again, the right actor got the part. Mark great, and the movie’s great and I wouldn’t have made it any better,” Damon said. While the actor mourns missing out on the teddy bear comedy, he’s certainly made up for it starring in Christopher Nolan’s box office smash “The Odyssey. ” The Greek epic has amassed over