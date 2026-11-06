Matt Damon Joins Matthew Vaughn's Action Movie Stuntnuts

Matt Damon has joined Stuntnuts, the action movie from producer Matthew Vaughn, after a standout 2026 that included The Odyssey and The Rip.

Matt Damon has joined the action movie Stuntnuts, a project in development from producer Matthew Vaughn. The news broke in the afternoon and comes during a strong year for Damon, who is closely associated with his role in The Odyssey in 2026. The new film is already set to star Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell, who play heightened versions of themselves.

Stuntnuts is described as an homage to stuntmen and stuntwomen around the world who make the biggest action blockbusters possible. Damon's addition signals that his interest in new work extends beyond the year that has already defined his career.

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Matt Damon's 2026 Film Slate and The Rip

Matt Damon's 2026 has been a benchmark year, and his most recent big-screen success before Stuntnuts was a Netflix title. Damon teamed up with his long-time collaborator and friend, Ben Affleck, for the Netflix original crime thriller The Rip, which arrived in January.

The Rip did not quite earn a place in the all-time Netflix top 10 list. It did, however, earn over 100 million views during its first 90 days on streaming, enough to make it one of the most-watched movies of the entire year.

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Damon is also expected to earn an Oscar nod for his role as Odysseus in The Odyssey. Whether his performance will be strong enough to beat out other actors in the category remains an open question that the awards season will determine.

Stuntnuts Cast, Director and Production Team

Stuntnuts is produced by Matthew Vaughn, who is involved in the project through UR MARV, his joint venture with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The film is positioned as a comedic action feature with a self-aware tone that centers on the people behind the stunts.

Damien Walters has been tapped to direct the new action feature. Walters is best known for his stunt work with Daniel Craig during the actor's tenure as James Bond, especially on the film Skyfall, which gives the director direct experience with high-profile action sequences.

Hemsworth and Rockwell star as heightened versions of themselves, while Damon joins the ensemble. Each of these additions adds a recognizable name to a production built around the idea of celebrating stunt performers.

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What Stuntnuts Means for Action Fans and Stunt Performers

For action fans, Stuntnuts offers a film that openly honors the stunt community rather than treating its work as background. The project's premise gives audiences a look at the craft behind the blockbusters they already watch.

For stunt performers, a film from a director with Walters's background in Bond stunt work and a cast led by Damon, Hemsworth and Rockwell could bring wider attention to a profession that rarely receives top billing. Further production dates and release details have not been announced in the source material.