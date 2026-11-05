Matt Damon Argues Oscars Should Judge Films Decades After Release

Matt Damon reveals why the Academy Awards should evaluate films 20 to 25 years after their release to determine true endurance and cultural impact. Read his full thoughts.

Actor Matt Damon has issued a provocative challenge to the film industry's most prestigious award system, suggesting that the Academy Awards should fundamentally change how they evaluate cinematic excellence. Speaking candidly in a recent interview with GQ, Damon argued that the current model of honoring movies immediately upon release is flawed. He proposed that the true measure of a film's quality should be determined twenty or twenty-five years after its debut, allowing time for the initial hype to fade and for the work's enduring value to become clear.

Damon Proposes Decade-Long Waiting Period for Awards

The core of Damon's argument rests on the idea that immediate awards often reflect temporary excitement rather than lasting artistic merit. He stated that waiting two decades would allow critics and audiences to see which movies have truly endured and continued to matter to people over time. Damon explained that the initial buzz surrounding a film frequently dissipates, and a longer evaluation period would strip away the noise of marketing campaigns and seasonal trends. This delay would ensure that only films with genuine, long-term resonance are recognized, rather than those that simply captured the momentary attention of the voting body.

Also read All 8 Matt Damon Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

Awards Should Not Dictate Artistic Value or Self-Worth

Beyond the timing of the awards, Damon expressed deep skepticism about the psychological impact of the ceremony on performers. He admitted that he sometimes wishes award shows would not exist at all, primarily because they can negatively affect an artist's perception of their own work. Damon explained that if an actor does not win, they might incorrectly feel bad about a project that was otherwise a positive and successful endeavor. He believes that the work itself should be the reward, rather than an accolade that can turn a positive creative experience into a source of regret or inadequacy for those who are not honored.

Long-Term Legacy of Affleck and Damon Collaborations

These views on enduring legacy are informed by Damon's own experience with projects that have maintained relevance long after their release. The actor noted that nearly three decades after their collaborative debut, audiences continue to connect with their early work, including viewers who were not even born when the films first hit theaters. Damon compared this phenomenon to younger fans approaching a filmmaker from 1950, highlighting the unusual longevity of their partnership. He described it as particularly meaningful for both himself and his frequent collaborator Ben Affleck to see a new generation of people discover and engage with their previous projects.

Advertisement

Current Projects and Continued Industry Influence

Damon's perspective on awards comes during a highly productive period in his career, suggesting he remains focused on the craft rather than the accolades. The fifty-six-year-old actor reported that 2026 has been a strong year for his portfolio, starting with the release of The Rip and continuing with significant projects like The Odyssey and Animals. His continued presence in diverse roles demonstrates a commitment to artistic variety and sustained performance, reinforcing his belief that the longevity of an actor's career is built on consistent work rather than single moments of recognition at award ceremonies.

Implications for Hollywood Award Culture

The suggestion to delay Oscars by twenty years would represent a seismic shift in Hollywood culture, potentially rendering many annual awards obsolete or redefining their purpose entirely. While the Academy currently celebrates the technical and artistic achievements of the preceding year, Damon's proposal would move the industry toward a retrospective honor system. This approach would require a fundamental rethinking of how success is measured in the entertainment industry, prioritizing historical significance and cultural retention over immediate critical reception. Until such a drastic change is implemented, actors like Damon continue to navigate the complex relationship between their creative output and the external validation they receive.