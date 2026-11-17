Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel publicly expressed interest in rejoining the team after Mac Jones suffered an injury, leveraging his history with head coach Mike Vrabel.

Dec 28, 2008; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel runs for 6 yards on 4th down to keep the drive alive against the Buffalo Bills in the 3rd quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Chris Kelsay and Bryan Scott defend. Patriots beat the Bills 13-0. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectgoes down against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and now the New England Patriots are looking for someone to step into the role at quarterback next week.. Third-string Behren Morton hasn't taken a snap yet.

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And while head coach Mike Vrabel didn't seem to indicate that the Patriots would be looking for an external quarterback just yet, one former teammate of Vrabel's has thrown his hat into the ring. Matt Cassel, who played four seasons with the Patriots from 2005 to 2008 and was the primary starter during an 11-5 season in 2008, jokingly took to social media to see if the Patriots head coach would end up calling him.

Cassel said he hadn't signed any retirement papers, but hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since 2018.

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"Hit me up Vrabes! ," Cassel wrote on a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz about the Patriots potentially exploring the quarterback market Monday.

"I never signed any retirement papers! "Cassel was a seventh-round draft pick by New England in 2005 and was their top backup behind Tom Brady during his tenure. He's got some experience stepping in for an injured starter. After Brady tore his ACL in the opening week of 2008, Cassel took over the reigns and led the Patriots to a winning record.

Vrabel, once a linebacker for the Patriots, was a teammate of Cassel's for six seasons. After the 2008 season, the Patriots traded Cassel and Vrabel to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2009 second-round pick . Oct 17, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel celebrates with linebacker Mike Vrabel after a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect He'd spend two years in Kansas City, going 6-12 as a starter. Cassel would later go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. Obviously the Patriots won't be dusting off Cassel's old No. 16 jersey out of the closest, but they're going to have to find a new quarterback somehow, someway.

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"I don't see that being the case right now," Vrabel said Monday when he was asked about potentially adding some external help. "But we'll have conversations, and we'll discuss it, and we'll look and see. "and won't have to suit up again until next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's likely that they'lre going to have to start just their 11th quarterback since 2000 in the process.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years.

He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.