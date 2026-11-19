Penn State head coach Matt Campbell must secure key players like Alex Manske and Koby Howard to build a championship-caliber roster for the Big Ten era starting in 2027.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is shifting his focus from the current season to the structural foundations required for sustained dominance in the Big Ten. With the program looking toward the 2027 season and beyond, the immediate priority is securing the roster against the volatility of the modern transfer portal.

Quarterback Stability and Roster Retention

Alex Manske currently holds the starting quarterback position for the Nittany Lions, a role that has seen significant continuity under Campbell in previous coaching stops. The head coach previously maintained four-year tenures at the position with Rocco Becht at Iowa State and Brock Purdy at Iowa. Hunter Dekkers also served as a key contributor during the 2022 season at Iowa.

Also read Penn State's Plan for Quarterback Alex Manske Comes Into Focus

Despite the strong internal assessment of Manske, the coaching staff must recognize that backup quarterbacks are the most likely candidates to enter the transfer portal. Campbell needs to ensure he has thoroughly evaluated all roster options to prevent unexpected departures that could disrupt the offensive hierarchy for the 2027 campaign.

Wide receiver Koby Howard represents another critical retention target for the program. In the current era of college football, financial incentives and portal opportunities make player movement the norm rather than the exception. Securing Howard requires Penn State to match competing offers and demonstrate the long-term value of staying in Happy Valley.

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Roster Construction and Recruiting Strategy

Building a team capable of consistently defeating Ohio State requires recruiting elite talent that matches that standard. Coaching adjustments alone cannot transform a three-star recruit into a player of the caliber of Jeremiah Smith, who is a high-level prospect in the conference.

The 2028 recruiting class currently features three committed players, placing Penn State at number fourteen in the national rankings. This is a respectable but improvable starting position. Campbell has the opportunity to elevate the class ranking significantly early in the cycle, which is essential for long-term competitiveness.

Retention of current stars is as valuable as new recruitment. Every player who declines transfer portal offers is a victory for Campbell's culture-building efforts. Establishing trust and clear pathways for player development will make it easier to convince top talents like Manske and Howard to remain with the Nittany Lions.

System Adjustments and Big Ten Adaptation

The transition to the Big Ten requires a rigorous audit of Campbell's coaching methods. The staff must determine which past successes were situational and which were systemic. Adjustments to player usage, clock management, and game preparation are necessary to thrive against higher-level competition.

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While the current staff is competent, the margin for error in the Big Ten is thin. Campbell must identify specific areas for improvement and implement tweaks immediately. Historical precedents show that every successful Penn State coach has needed to adapt their approach to fit the evolving landscape of college football.

Focusing on roster stability, elite recruiting, and system refinement will position Matt Campbell for success in the 2027 season and beyond. The foundation for this future is being laid in the current offseason through strategic retention and evaluation.