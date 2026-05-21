Matt Able Plans NBA Draft or Stay at NC State

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Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center.

South Carolina guard Ryan Conwell drives past NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the Cards win over the Wolfpack 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. During his freshman season at North Carolina State, Matt Able averaged only 21.9 minutes off the bench but showcased his skills at the scouting combine last week. Able revealed his long-term goals, including his decision to leave NC State and commit to UNC, stating: ‘For me, it was Coach Malone.

I had a lot of other really good options, but being able to learn from an NBA champion who’s coached guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is amazing. I feel like he runs an NBA system, and it’ll help take my game to the next level if I don’t go this year.





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Matt Able NBA Draft NC State Wolfpack University Of Missouri-Kansas City KFC Yum! Center

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