Matsuyama Defends Title at Relocated Genesis Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his Genesis Invitational title, but the tournament has moved from Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines due to wildfires. Matsuyama reflects on the change and discusses his preparations for the event, including the challenging weather conditions.

Hideki Matsuyama is back to defend his title at the Genesis Invitational , but this year's tournament is taking place 123 miles south of last year's victory at the Pacific Palisades' Riviera Country Club . Last month's devastating Los Angeles wildfires forced the relocation of the event to Torrey Pines . Matsuyama, who was looking forward to returning to Riviera, expressed disappointment over the change.

'Obviously, before the fire I was really looking forward to coming back to Riviera,' Matsuyama said Tuesday through an interpreter. 'But with the situation, a bit disappointed that I wasn’t able to come back to Riviera.' 32 golfers competing this week were also at Torrey Pines three weeks ago for the Farmers Insurance Open. Matsuyama, familiar with the course from 12 straight Farmers appearances and the 2021 U.S. Open, finished tied for 32nd place at the Farmers, nine shots behind winner Harris English. 'It seems like it’s going to rain this week and the greens, they were soft today,' Matsuyama said following a practice round. 'I don’t think … it’s really not going to help me this week.'Matsuyama's victory last year at the Genesis Invitational was particularly special as it was his ninth victory on the PGA Tour, moving him past South Korea’s K.J. Choi for most victories by an Asian-born player. He is hoping to become the seventh player to win back-to-back Genesis championships, a feat last accomplished by Phil Mickelson in 2008-09. 'Obviously I’m looking forward to defending my title this week,' he said. 'I’ve heard some rumor that Tiger might be here this Sunday, so, hopefully, I get that trophy and get that picture with him this week.'Matching last year’s final-round 62 would tie the Torrey Pines course record set in 1999 by Tiger Woods. The wet weather forecast for the week is expected to impact Wednesday's pro-am as well as the first two rounds. Matsuyama will be in the same boat as everyone else as far as the weather is concerned. He's paired with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 4 Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds. Matsuyama started the year under more pleasant conditions in Hawaii, with a victory at Kapalua Golf Course in The Sentry. There, he set a PGA Tour record for the lowest score in relation to par with a 35-under 257. It began a consistent stretch in which Matsuyama has carded only two rounds over par — both at the Farmers — in five tournaments this year. 'I don’t know the exact answer for that,' Matsuyama said, 'but I feel like I don’t have much injury right now and I’ve been able to practice more compared to the last two seasons. I think that’s maybe the key of me being consistent like this.





