Matsumoto's 'Brothers of Japan' Set for English Debut in 2027

Internationally acclaimed manga artist, Matsumoto, is set to release one of his early works, 'Brothers of Japan', in English for the first time in 2027. The collection of one-shots, originally released in Japan in the 1990s, will be published by Manga Mavericks. Matsumoto expressed his excitement about the English release, acknowledging the immaturity of his younger self while also highlighting the unique emotional depth found in these early works.

Internationally acclaimed manga artist, Matsumoto , continues to enchant readers with his distinctive art style and captivating narratives. Although he gained widespread recognition for his 1996 manga, his expansive portfolio comprises over a dozen titles, with many more yet to be discovered.

Despite his global fame, Matsumoto remains humble and active, continually producing exceptional works that resonate with fans worldwide. One such hidden gem, 'Brothers of Japan', is set to receive its English debut on February 23rd, 2027, courtesy of Manga Mavericks. This collection of miscellaneous one-shots, originally released in a single volume, has been largely overlooked until now.

Matsumoto himself expressed his excitement about the English release, acknowledging the immaturity of his younger self while also highlighting the unique emotional depth found in these early works.

'Brothers of Japan' offers a glimpse into Matsumoto's artistic growth, with each one-shot presenting a distinct perspective on his creative universe. The titular story centers around two brothers yearning to traverse the globe, showcasing the raw, simplistic storytelling that has become a hallmark of Matsumoto's oeuvre. 2026 has proven to be an exceptional year for Matsumoto's fans, with the 4k remastered theatrical release of his award-winning anime adaptation in May.

'Treasure Town', a deeply touching tale of two young boys defending their home against the Yakuza, remains one of the most underrated masterpieces of all time, thanks to its groundbreaking animation and profound storytelling





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