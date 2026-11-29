Mats Zuccarello scored two goals, Andre Lee got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 in the first Freeway Faceoff rivalry game of the season.

Mats Zuccarello scored two goals, Andre Lee got the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 Friday in the first Freeway Faceoff rivalry game of the season.

Adrian Kempe also scored and Trevor Moore added an empty-net goal for the Kings, who have won four of five for the first time this season. Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Rookie defenseman Stian Solberg scored his first two NHL goals on consecutive shifts in the first period for the Ducks, who have lost five of six while yielding 23 goals in a series of rough defensive performances.

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Beckett Sennecke also scored and captain Mikael Granlund had two assists for Anaheim, but Cutter Gauthier failed to score a goal for only the third time in the Ducks' 14 games in November, and he didn't get a point for only the second time this month. Laurent Brossoit stopped 16 shots. Solberg and Zuccarello became the first two Norwegians to score in the same NHL game during the first 25 1/2 minutes at Honda Center.