- Mats Zuccarello scored two goals, Andre Lee got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 Friday in the first Freeway Faceoff rivalry game of the season.

scored his first two NHL goals on consecutive shifts in the first period for the Ducks, who have lost five of six while yielding 23 goals in a series of rough defensive performances.failed to score a goal for only the third time in the Ducks' 14 games in November, and he didn't get a point for only the second time this month.

Solberg and Zuccarello became the first two Norwegians to score in the same NHL game during the first 25 1/2 minutes at Honda Center. Their four combined goals also were the most by Norwegians in one game. These Southern California archrivals both made the playoffs last spring, but both are behind last season's pace this fall while struggling with major issues.

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The Kings entered the weekend 31st in the NHL in goals scored, while the Ducks were fifth-worst in goals allowed. The 20-year-old Solberg sidestepped Zuccarello to create a shooting lane for his first NHL goal. The standing ovation had barely ended when he added his second from the point 76 seconds later for the fastest two goals by a defenseman in Ducks history.