CBS shifts Matlock Season 3 to the 10 p.m. Thursday time slot beginning January 21, 2027. The courtroom drama replaces Elsbeth in primetime. Check the new schedule and production updates here.

CBS has confirmed a significant scheduling adjustment for the highly anticipated third season of its popular legal drama, Matlock. The network announced that the series will officially premiere on Thursday, January 21, 2027. This date marks the official return of the show after it was previously shifted to the mid-season slot for the 2026-2027 broadcast year. Fans who worried about an extended wait time can now mark their calendars for a launch that occurs roughly two months from the current announcement.

New Thursday Time Slot Details

The most notable change to the broadcast structure involves the specific time slot for the new episodes. Matlock Season 3 will now air on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time, which is 9 p.m. Central time. This represents a one-hour later shift from the 9 p.m. slot that was initially anticipated for the series. The move places the courtroom drama in the lead-out position of the evening programming block, aiming to capitalize on the audience retention from earlier primetime hits.

Also read Supernatural: Sam Winchester #4 Hints at Croatoan Plot Revival in January 2027

Alongside this adjustment, CBS is reorganizing the surrounding drama lineup. The popular series Elsbeth will take over the 9 p.m. time slot previously associated with the Matlock premiere window. This strategic positioning allows CBS to balance its Thursday night schedule by placing two distinct mystery-themed dramas back-to-back. The network intends to maintain strong viewer engagement throughout the entire primetime hour.

Production Timeline and Creative Choices

This scheduling update is the second major change to the Matlock Season 3 timeline since the renewal was confirmed on January 22, 2026. The initial move to a mid-season premiere was executed at the direct request of showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. Urman cited the need for additional creative development time as the primary reason for the delay. Specifically, the production team wanted to carefully craft the new mystery storyline following the resolution of the Wellbrexa investigation arc at the conclusion of the second season.

Advertisement

Filming for the upcoming season has already commenced during the fall of the previous production year. The early start to principal photography has allowed the crew to stay ahead of the revised broadcast calendar. Beau Bridges, who stars as the titular character, revealed last month that he has committed to filming his episodes in December. This early involvement ensures that the lead actor's schedule aligns with the network's tight deadlines for the January premiere.

Crew Milestones and Behind the Scenes

Production progress is further highlighted by recent on-set milestones from the supporting cast. Co-star Skye P. Marshall shared updates on her Instagram page regarding her creative involvement in the new season. Marshall revealed that she is serving as the director for Episode 5 of Season 3. This marks a significant expansion of her role within the production, moving from acting to behind-the-camera responsibilities for one of the key episodes.

The combination of Bridges' December filming schedule and Marshall's directing duties demonstrates a highly active production environment. These developments suggest that the show is moving efficiently toward its completion goals despite the earlier scheduling shuffles. The cast and crew have maintained a steady output to ensure the quality of the narrative aligns with the extended development period.

Complete Thursday Primetime Lineup

Viewers looking for the broader context of CBS's Thursday night programming in early 2027 will see a full lineup of comedy and drama series. The schedule begins at 8 p.m. with the sitcom Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. This show serves as the anchor for the evening, drawing in the initial audience for the network's comedy block.

Advertisement

Following the first sitcom entry, the schedule features Ghosts at 8:30 p.m. This comedy series provides a transition period before the drama lineup begins. The block culminates with the previously mentioned Elsbeth at 9 p.m., followed by the premiere of Matlock Season 3 at 10 p.m. This arrangement creates a cohesive four-hour block of entertainment designed to retain viewers from the start of the primetime hour until the final episode of the night.