The 1996 film Matilda starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito has become a streaming hit on HBO Max, reaching number four on the global top ten chart.

The 1996 fantasy film adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel has experienced a remarkable resurgence in popularity nearly three decades after its initial theatrical debut. The movie Matilda, directed by Dennis DiNunno and written by Nicholas Stoller, is currently enjoying widespread acclaim on HBO Max.

It has secured the number four spot on the platform's Top 10 Movies Worldwide list, a position that places it between the horror title The End of Oak Street and the classic adventure film The Legend of Tarzan.

Matilda Streaming Performance Metrics

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Although the film grossed $47 million worldwide during its original theatrical run, its enduring appeal has translated into significant digital success. The movie features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Mara Wilson in the titular role of a gifted young girl who discovers she has powers. She is supported by veteran actors Danny DeVito as the cruel headmistress Miss Trunchbull, Rhea Perlman, and Pam Ferris. The character development contrasts sharply with other horror stories about young girls with powers, such as Stephen King's Carrie, as Matilda uses her abilities to help others.

Critical Reception and Audience Scores

The film has maintained a strong reputation among critics and audiences alike, achieving a Certified Fresh critics score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience participation remains high, with the platform recording an audience score of 73 percent for the same property. Additionally, the movie holds a 3.8-star rating on Letterboxd, indicating sustained positive engagement from film enthusiasts over the last thirty years. This critical consensus underscores the quality of the adaptation from the 1988 book source material.

Stakeholder Positions and Cultural Impact

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The enduring popularity of Matilda highlights the lasting cultural impact of Roald Dahl's work on multiple generations of viewers. The film's success on HBO Max demonstrates how classic family entertainment continues to attract new audiences through streaming platforms. The presence of the movie in the top ten global rankings suggests that nostalgic content and high-quality storytelling remain significant drivers of viewer engagement. This performance places it alongside other major titles, reinforcing its status as a staple of family cinema.

Real-World Impact and Future Prospects

The resurgence of Matilda on major streaming services indicates a broader trend where older films find renewed commercial viability through digital distribution. The movie's ability to capture a new audience thirty years after its release speaks to its timeless themes and strong character development. As streaming platforms continue to compete for viewer attention, the performance of classic films like this one provides valuable insights into content consumption patterns. The current ranking on HBO Max suggests that the film will likely remain a popular choice for families and fans of fantasy genre movies in the near future.