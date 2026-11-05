Matilda Cast 30th Anniversary Reunion and Current Status

Explore the lives of the Matilda cast 30 years after release. Discover how Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rhea Perlman have evolved since starring in the beloved Roald Dahl adaptation.

The cast of the iconic 1996 film Matilda reunited this month to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary at London's Royal Albert Hall. This surprise gathering brought together key figures from the adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved novel, marking three decades since the film first captivated audiences worldwide. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of the project and the lasting connections formed by those who brought the Wormwood family and their young protagonist to life.

Original Release Impact and Cast Trajectory

When Matilda first hit screens back in 1996 it became an instant hit. Three decades ago, Mara Wilson took on the iconic Roald Dahl character of Matilda Wormwood in the movie, which was directed by Danny DeVito. Many of the child stars have stepped away from Hollywood after the success, trading the spotlight for ordinary professions. But for DeVito, Pam Ferris, Embeth Davidtz and Rhea Perlman, it was just the start of their remarkable career. Nowadays the cast members are pursuing a mix of creative work and so-called normal jobs while others are enjoying retirement.

Also read Matilda Cast Reunites at Royal Albert Hall for 30th Anniversary

Mara Wilson Career Evolution and Reflections

Mara Wilson has barely aged a day since she starred as the lovable Matilda Wormwood aged just eight. The talented child star has been seen in motion pictures such as 1996's Matilda, 1993's Mrs Doubtfire and 1994's Miracle on 34th Street. Mara, now 39, took on a couple of smaller roles but quickly decided acting was not the career she wanted to pursue. As she transitioned into her teens, Mara discovered that Hollywood started perceiving her differently. She noted in a 2016 interview that at thirteen, being pretty mattered significantly in the industry and at school, changing her self-perception from a unique individual to just another girl.

After taking a brief hiatus from acting, Mara returned to the industry as a voice actress in BoJack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series and Helluva Boss. This shift allowed her to remain in the entertainment sphere while maintaining more control over her professional life. Her journey from a celebrated child star to a successful voice actor and author demonstrates a strategic pivot away from the pressures of on-screen fame in her youth.

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Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Professional Success

Danny DeVito, 81, directed and starred in the movie as the dodgy used-car salesman and Matilda's father, Harry Wormwood. The actor acted opposite his real-life wife Rhea Perlman, who played his on-screen partner Zinnia Wormwood. DeVito and Perlman endured an amicable split in 2017 following 35 years of marriage but maintained a remarkably close and loving friendship. They share three children. During an episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus's podcast Wiser Than Me in 2023, Perlman said that despite their separation, she and her estranged husband are still married.

DeVito has had a number of impressive roles over the years, including Deck The Halls, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and The Simpsons. He recently served as a producer alongside his children in Drag, shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. He continues to work actively as an actor, producer and filmmaker. DeVito is set to appear as Grandpa Eddie in the upcoming Jumanji: Open World, marking his latest film credit. His sustained presence in the industry underscores his versatility as both a performer and a behind-the-camera creative force.

Rhea Perlman Awards and Family Priorities

Rhea Perlman, 78, has had a remarkable on-screen career after starring in plenty of projects. The actress, who played Matilda's mum Zinnia Wormwood, most recently starred in the Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie. Perlman has received an incredible four Emmy Awards and has been shortlisted for seven Golden Globes over the years. Her longevity in Hollywood is evidenced by her frequent collaborations with DeVito, including scenes in classic sitcom Taxi and Matilda.

They also founded production company Jersey Films in 1991 and produced several critically acclaimed films including Pulp Fiction, Erin Brockovich and Garden State. Perlman famously played head waitress Carla in iconic sitcom Cheers from 1982 to 1993 and though she created lifelong bonds with several of her castmates, it is her relationship with her children that is paramount for her. She stated that while Cheers was everything in the beginning of her career, family is everything, noting that strained relationships with her children would make her beside herself. Her commitment to family alongside her professional achievements illustrates a balanced approach to a long and distinguished career in entertainment.