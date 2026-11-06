Maths Teacher Syed Ahmed Sentenced to 25 Years for Grooming Girls

Syed Shahreear Ahmed receives a 25-year prison term for posing as a teenager to groom and rape 18 vulnerable girls across Britain over four years.

Syed Shahreear Ahmed, a 37-year-old secondary school mathematics teacher, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a sustained campaign of sexual abuse against 18 vulnerable teenagers across Britain. The Judge at Southwark Crown Court imposed an additional ten-year custodial term, which runs consecutively to the 15 years Ahmed was already serving for prior offenses, bringing his total imprisonment to 25 years with an additional eight years on license.

The Mechanism of Online Deception

Over a period of four years, Ahmed used fake social media profiles and heavily doctored photographs to convince girls as young as 13 that he was a 17-year-old boy named Miles. He utilized applications including Wizz, Yubo, and Snapchat to approach victims aged between 13 and 16, exploiting their loneliness and insecurities to establish trust.

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Ahmed, who lived with his mother and siblings in London, went to extraordinary lengths to avoid detection by using at least three Snapchat accounts and regularly changing his digital identity. He would flatter his targets, promise shopping trips and gifts, and suggest romantic futures before steering conversations toward sexual topics. Detectives noted that he was particularly skilled at identifying vulnerable teenagers whose insecurities could be manipulated for his own sexual desires.

Stakeholder Positions and Judicial Findings

Judge Perrins described the offending as a sustained and calculated campaign to groom and sexually abuse as many young girls as possible. The judge ruled that Ahmed remained a danger to the public and stated that had all his offenses been sentenced together, he would have imposed a life sentence without hesitation. The court condemned Ahmed's complete lack of remorse, noting that he failed to take any responsibility for his actions during the proceedings.

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Detective Constable Adam Conibeere described the scale of the online grooming as relentless and nonstop. Officers examined hundreds of gigabytes of digital evidence and thousands of photographs to build the case. The investigation revealed that Ahmed used location-sharing features on apps to discover where victims lived, allowing him to arrange meetings with multiple girls on the same day across the country.

Impact on Victims and Future Consequences

The impact of the crimes was laid bare in court, with victims describing terrifying nightmares, sleep disturbances, and an inability to trust family members. One victim described waking up drenched in sweat and feeling like someone was throwing a brick at her, while another stated she had to abandon her education and now struggles to find employment due to the trauma.

Five girls in the second trial were persuaded to meet Ahmed in person at secluded locations, including woodland, an empty flat, a summerhouse, and isolated car parks. One victim's location was pinpointed using graffiti beneath a motorway bridge after detectives trawled through digital evidence. Police fear the true scale of offending could be greater, with photographs of 20 to 30 unidentified girls discovered on his electronic devices, suggesting he may have targeted even more children than those formally prosecuted.