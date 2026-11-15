Mathew Barzal Returns to Action as Islanders Manage His Ice Time

Mathew Barzal made his return to the ice after a long injury lay-off, playing a controlled 16 minutes and 21 seconds against the Ducks. The team managed his workload and placed him on the second power-play unit while Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Calum Ritchie remained out with lower-body injuries.

for Saturday’s match against the Ducks but operated with caution regarding immediate expectations for him..

“We’re gonna work him into that, but it’s great that he’s available to play. ” What that means on a practical level is the Islanders will manage Barzal’s ice time closely — including 16:21 on Saturday. He’ll also start on the second power-play unit as opposed to the top group. Mathew Barzal shoots past Ducks Tristan Luneau in his return as the Islanders manage his ice time after a long injury lay-off.

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Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed a second straight game with a lower-body injury, and Calum Ritchie remains out with a lower-body injury, so there’s still some suspense over what the lineup will look like when fully healthy. Saturday, though, Barzal skated in Pageau’s usual spot on the third line between Ondrej Palat and Anthony Duclair, with no changes to the Islanders top six.

Matthew Kessel, who played as the seventh defenseman against the Kings two nights prior, was the healthy scratch, with the Islanders going back to a 12-forward, six-defenseman configuration.

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“I’m not sure , honestly, it’s been a while,” Barzal said. “So obviously I’m just excited. I know how I am. I know that when I get out there, I’m gonna want to play.

I’m gonna want to be going over the boards a ton. We gotta be controlled, and the team’s been playing well. Just trying to hop in, bring what I bring. I know as soon as I hit that ice, I’m gonna want to go.

” DeBoer declined to commit to a number for Barzal’s minutes when asked, but it did seem clear that the 20:39 he averaged a year ago wasn’t going to be in the cards right away.

“He’s getting back in, he’s playing his first game in six or seven months,” DeBoer said. “We’re gonna manage his ice time, and we know there’s gonna be some runway here where he’s gotta work himself back into game shape and game timing. But it’s gonna be a great first step. ” Kyle MacLean was put on non-roster waivers to make room for Barzal.

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If he clears, he’ll likely be sent down to AHL Hamilton. Mathew Barzal shoots past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal on Nov. 14 in Anaheim, Calif. , during his first game in several months.

“That’s a tough conversation. Great pro, great kid, great man,” DeBoer said.

“… He’s been a great, great Islander here. Been a lot of heavy lifting and work for a long time, so those are always tough. ” Logan Stanley left the game with a lower-body injury early in the second period and did not return. DeBoer said he would be evaluated Sunday upon the team’s return to New York.