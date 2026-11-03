Matheus Cunha Delivers Late Drama as Manchester United Comeback to Beat Roma 3-2

Matheus Cunha scored two second-half goals to spark a stunning Manchester United comeback against AS Roma. Old Trafford roared as United defeated Roma 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League encounter.

Matheus Cunha produced a match-defining performance to rescue Manchester United from the brink of defeat against AS Roma in a dramatic Champions League clash at Old Trafford. The Brazilian forward scored twice in a seven-minute span to overturn a deficit, ultimately securing a 3-2 victory for the home side in front of a raucous crowd.

Cunha Sparks Stunning Comeback

Manchester United had appeared to be slipping away from a potential point after Roma took the lead, but Matheus Cunha refused to let the momentum shift entirely. His second goal of the night arrived in the 86th minute, a powerful strike that slammed off the near post and sent the stadium into absolute delirium. The Brazilian celebrated with characteristic intensity, removing his shirt and racing toward the fans, a moment that seemed to epitomize the restored hope among United supporters.

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Earlier, in the 83rd minute, Cunha had already leveled the score at 2-2. Leonardo Balerdi failed to clear an aimless ball in the Roma defense, allowing Cunha to pounce and find the back of the net. This equalizer transformed the atmosphere at Old Trafford, shifting the psychological balance of the game from despair to belief. The sequence of events marked one of the most significant European turnarounds witnessed at the stadium in recent memory.

Tactical Shifts and Defensive Changes

Michael Carrick, operating as the interim manager, recognized the need to secure the result and made decisive changes to his formation. Matthijs De Ligt was introduced to replace Harry Maguire, adding physical presence and aerial stability to the defense. In midfield, Mason Mount came on for Bruno Fernandes, providing fresh energy and control as the game entered its final stages. These substitutions reflected a clear strategic pivot toward protecting the lead rather than chasing more goals.

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The defensive adjustments were met with immediate scrutiny as the team sought to close down space. The arrival of De Ligt was particularly notable, aiming to neutralize the threat of Roma's attacking players in the final minutes. Carrick's decision to prioritize defensive solidity over creative midfield play underscored the high stakes of the match and the urgency to preserve the hard-earned point.

Roma Resilience and Controversial Dismissal

AS Roma demonstrated remarkable resilience, refusing to surrender despite the mounting pressure from the home crowd. The Italian side had taken the lead through Santiago Castro, who made an immediate impact upon entering the field. However, Roma's late fortunes took a dramatic turn when Matheus Cunha received a second yellow card for an overeager tackle on Leonardo Balerdi. The Brazilian was sent off for his celebration, a controversial moment that added another layer of complexity to the closing stages of the match.

Despite the dismissal, Roma continued to push for an equalizer, creating several chances that highlighted their attacking intent. Shea Lacey, making his debut for United, made crucial interventions to deny Wesley and other Roma players. The Italian side's inability to capitalize on their opportunities, combined with United's defensive resolve, ultimately allowed the home team to hold on for the victory.

Parallel Results and Season Implications

While Old Trafford erupted, Barcelona continued their dominant display against Aston Villa at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Barcelona extended their lead to 3-0, with goals from Raphinha and contributions from young talents like Lamine Yamal. The result further emphasized the contrasting fortunes of the British clubs in this round of European competition, with United surviving a scare while Barcelona controlled their tie.

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The victory over Roma provides a significant boost to Manchester United's European campaign, demonstrating their capacity to fight back under pressure. For AS Roma, the defeat leaves them with work to do in subsequent matches, despite their spirited performance. The match will be remembered for Matheus Cunha's heroics and the emotional rollercoaster experienced by both sets of fans, marking a pivotal moment in the group stage dynamics.