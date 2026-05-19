Mathematicians Weigh In on the Riemann Hypothesis and AI’s Role in Its Solution

A workshop at Harvard reveals mathematicians’ mixed feelings about AI solving the Riemann hypothesis, a century-old unsolved problem about prime numbers. While some see AI as a potential breakthrough tool, others question whether a solution is even possible. The puzzle, with a $1 million prize pending, remains one of mathematics’ great unsolved mysteries.

In October 2024, a workshop at Harvard University brought together mathematicians to discuss the applications of artificial intelligence in their field. Many attendees were more enthused than concerned, viewing AI as a valuable tool for solving complex problems.

During a coffee break, a group agreed that it didn’t matter whether a human or a computer solved their favorite open problem—they just wanted to see the proof. When asked if they cared who solved the Riemann hypothesis, a legendary unsolved problem, the response was revealing. Andrew Sutherland, a number theorist at MIT, remarked that an AI capable of proving the Riemann hypothesis would be so advanced that the fate of mathematicians’ jobs would be the least of humanity’s worries.

The Riemann hypothesis is a conjecture about prime numbers that has long been considered one of mathematics’ most intractable problems. Introduced by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, it concerns a complex function whose zeros could provide deep insights into the distribution of primes. Although the hypothesis has been verified for billions of cases, a general proof remains elusive.

Its significance is underscored by its inclusion in Hilbert’s 23 problems of 1900 and its status as one of the seven Millennium Problems in 2000, with a $1 million prize offered by the Clay Mathematics Institute. Despite its potential to revolutionize number theory, cryptography, and even physics, progress toward a solution has stalled. James Maynard, a mathematician at the University of Oxford, admits he doesn’t spend much time thinking about it, as he lacks a good starting point.

Alex Kontorovich of Rutgers University concaturs, stating that little progress is being made. Prime numbers have held a central place in mathematics since ancient times. The Greeks considered them fundamental, discovering that every integer greater than one is either prime or a product of primes. Yet the distribution of primes along the number line remains one of mathematics’ greatest mysteries.

Number theorists often describe primes as seemingly random, yet mathematicians continue to search for hidden patterns. The Riemann hypothesis offers the tantalizing possibility of unlocking these patterns, revealing why primes are arranged as they are. While some, like Brian Conrad of Stanford University, argue that the focus on primes is as natural as physicists’ focus on forces, others acknowledge the challenge of making progress.

Despite the allure of solving one of math’s most profound puzzles, the Riemann hypothesis remains out of reach, leaving mathematicians to wonder if an answer will ever come—from humans or machines





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