Solving the graph sandwich conjecture provides a way to map out complex networks that would otherwise be nearly impossible to analyze together.

They were studying graphs, which are collections of points and lines . Graphs might represent anything fromto neurons in the brain. The mathematicians hoped to understand properties of one type of graph—a type that’s ubiquitous in mathematics and computer science but difficult to analyze—by sandwiching it, in a mathematically rigorous way, between two simpler graphs.

If researchers could prove the existence of such a sandwich, they wouldn’t just be showing that the middle graph has one property of interest; they’d be showing that it has all sorts of important properties. In doing so, they’d also be demonstrating that two very different“The notion is so beautiful,” said Pu Gao, a mathematician at the University of Waterloo in Canada who has worked on the problem.

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“What attracts me most is actually Over the past two decades, mathematicians made progress on the “sandwich conjecture,” which says that so long as the graph you’re interested in is large enough, you can always create the needed sandwich. But no one could prove it in full.