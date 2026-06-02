Maternal Mortality Crisis Deepens as Sudanese Refugees Overwhelm Central African Republic Clinics

In Central African Republic, refugee influx from Sudan triples hospital demand, with women 40 times more likely to die in childbirth than in the U.S. Funding cuts threaten to worsen the crisis.

In remote communities near the Sudan- Central African Republic border, pregnant women who fled Sudan's war are struggling to access health care as clinics close and aid funding dries up.

The United Nations warns that funding cuts could leave more women vulnerable to preventable deaths during pregnancy and childbirth. Women are 40 times more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth in Central African Republic than in the United States, according to the U.N. The Associated Press visited a rural community where refugees fleeing the war in nearby Sudan have tripled the number of women arriving daily at the local hospital.

At the Birao District Hospital, nurse Delphine Zanabe sees a constant stream of patients. One of them is Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was delivered stillborn the previous day. Zanabe administers painkillers to Hessen, trying to ease both her physical and emotional suffering. The hospital, already understaffed and undersupplied, now faces an even greater burden as Sudanese refugees pour into the region.

The influx has overwhelmed the facility, which struggles to provide basic prenatal care and emergency obstetric services. The crisis is particularly acute in the Korsi Refugee Camp on the outskirts of Birao, where new arrivals register daily. Pregnant women often walk for days to reach the camp, only to find that the clinic is under-resourced. Some give birth without medical assistance, risking complications that can be fatal.

The U.N. has warned that without immediate funding, the mortality rate for pregnant women and new mothers in the region could skyrocket. Pharmacists at the Birao District Hospital hand out painkillers from dwindling supplies, knowing that essential medicines for hemorrhage and infection are in short supply. UN peacekeepers guard flights bringing in limited supplies, but the need far outstrips the aid.

For every woman who makes it to the hospital, many more remain in remote villages with no access to care. The situation highlights the broader impact of conflict and climate change on maternal health in some of the world's most vulnerable communities. The Associated Press documented these scenes in March 2026, capturing images of nurses working tirelessly, babies born into uncertainty, and the quiet resilience of women facing unimaginable odds.

The photos show a nurse giving painkillers to Amna Adam Hessen, a woman having her first prenatal consultation, and new refugees holding their babies outside the registration center. Each image tells a story of hope and despair, as the international community debates funding priorities while lives hang in the balance





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Maternal Mortality Sudanese Refugees Central African Republic Healthcare Crisis U.N. Funding Cuts

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