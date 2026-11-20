BCI reports record cotton sourcing as Stella McCartney returns to biobased soles and Hyosung demonstrates seamless knits with plant-based elastane.

From traceable cotton and biobased footwear soles to recycled insulation and waterproof laminates, textile companies are advancing new materials and manufacturing applications.is a weekly roundup of innovations and ideas that are reshaping the materials sector.

It covers the latest developments in how fashion is designed, engineered, and scaled—from emerging biomaterials and next-generation leathers to engineered fibers and sustainable alternatives.in 2023, brands sourced 90 metric tons through the program. It now covers cotton from 16 producing countries, although Brazil is the only one where BCI says it can trace fiber to individual farms. In Brazil, BCI says participating companies can trace cotton to individual certified farms.

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In 11 countries, including India, China and Pakistan, traceability extends to cotton gins, while in the United States, Australia, Egypt and Uzbekistan, it reaches the spinner level. The number of companies activating BCI Traceability increased from 60 to 90 over the past year. More than 4,000 supply chain actors are now certified under its Chain of Custody Standard, up from 2,900. Adoption of the BCI Cotton Label, introduced last October, has also expanded.

Seventeen members across nine countries have secured certification to use the label; BCI has approved 154 product-level claims under its framework. The biobased elastomer, developed as an alternative to conventional thermoplastic polyurethane and rubber, appears in the brand’s fall 2026 collection and will return for winter 2026. Its continued use marks another commercial application for Balena, which is seeking to replace fossil-derived plastics in footwear and other flexible products.is made using renewable feedstocks including castor beans, plant oils and polysaccharides.

Balena says the material can withstand repeated flexing, abrasion and impact while offering recycling and industrial composting as potential end-of-life options. Venice Sustainable Fashion Forum on Nov. 5-6, following the start of commercial production of the elastane in Vietnam. Approximately 70 percent of the fiber’s content comes from sugarcane-based renewable feedstock, according to Santoni used its SM8-TOP2ST circular knitting machine to produce the collection, incorporating elastane into garments with different levels of stretch, support and cushioning.

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Its selective terry technology forms raised loops directly within the fabric, creating textured areas without adding separate components. The companies said the biobased yarn was incorporated without major changes to Santoni’s existing manufacturing process. Hyosung also claims the fiber matches conventional elastane in elongation and recovery over time.

“By combining Regen Bio Elastane with our seamless knitting technology, we were able to build features such as targeted cushioning and three-dimensional textures directly into the garment during knitting,” saidEvery Thermore insulation in the collection is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. The Glades shell fabric is also 100 percent recycled polyester.

The women’s Glades Insulated Jacket combines 80 grams of stretchable Freedom insulation in the body, 60 grams of Classic insulation in the sleeves, and Ecodown Fibers in its helmet-compatible hood. The matching pants use Freedom in the upper legs and Classic in the lower legs. The Glades Hybrid Insulated Jacket takes a different approach, placing Ecodown Fibers in the upper body, shoulders and hood, with Classic insulation distributed across the sleeves, underarms, sides and lower body.

Thermore said all three insulation products contain 100 percent recycled polyester. Orage also uses a recycled polyester shell in the Glades collection, while its Polar Down Hooded Jacket pairs Ecodown Fibers with a lightweight Pertex Quantum shell made from recycled nylon.

“Thermore gave us the freedom to design around the skier, not the insulation,” said Fred Dorais, chief creative officer at Orage. “Stretch where you move, warmth where you need it, and all of it recycled. ”Zhik becomes the first sailing brand to use eVent Fabrics, pairing proven waterproof breathability with a new generation of performance. Direct Diffusion laminate in its new OFS800 Offshore X range, adapting a waterproof textile technology previously marketed for alpine applications.into offshore jackets, smocks and salopettes.

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The material is being offered under the Direct Diffusion name for marine applications. According to eVent, the fabric has a waterproof rating exceeding 20,000 millimeters of water column pressure and a moisture-vapor transmission rate above 20,000 grams per square meter over 24 hours.combines the laminate with reinforced Cordura panels, taped seams, waterproof zippers and neoprene seals intended to limit water entry over prolonged offshore use.

“The marine environment is one of the most demanding places you can design apparel for, and we wanted to work with a fabric partner that could meet that challenge without compromise,” said Drue Kerr, head of design and production at Zhik.says its proprietary Ground-Ctrl rubber compound is recycled and PVC-free. The Canadian bootmaker is highlighting the material as part of a brand relaunch that divides its footwear into four categories: Frontline, Industry, Woodland and Everyday Grind.

The relaunch, announced earlier this month after an October debut, covers boots for emergency responders, industrial workers, outdoor enthusiasts and everyday wear. Ground-Ctrl is central to the strategy. Kamik describes the proprietary compound as recycled, recyclable and PVC-free, with performance characteristics intended to maintain flexibility and traction in extreme cold. The company says roughly 70 percent of its footwear is still manufactured in Quebec.

It also reports recycling all rubber rejected during production, using the recovered material to manufacture approximately 360,000 black rain boots annually. Kamik’s broader manufacturing initiatives include felt liners made with recycled plastic and a Canadian production facility that recirculates 90 percent of its cooling water.

“For over a century we’ve made boots for people who understand that how you meet the elements—rain, snow, muck, slush—reveals who you truly are,” said CEO Conrad Tappert. , the CEO-led coalition bringing fashion and textile companies together around climate, biodiversity and environmental initiatives. The Prato-based manufacturer, known for its recycled wool fabrics, said the membership will allow it to contribute its experience in circular textiles while working with other companies on industrywide environmental challenges.

Manteco pointed to MSystem, its network of specialized local manufacturing partners, as an existing example of its collaborative approach to textile production. As extreme temperatures threaten garment workers' health and productivity, experts say the industry needs to rethink how work gets done, not just how factories are cooled. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.