Karl Mayer debuts a faster spacer fabric machine as a student explores whether pine needles could help capture textile microfibers.

Woolly's merino-rich fall-winter collection is among this week's material developments, alongside advances in cellulosic fiber production, textile machinery and performance footwear.is a weekly roundup of innovations and ideas that are reshaping the materials sector.

It covers the latest developments in how fashion is designed, engineered and scaled—from emerging biomaterials and next-generation leathers to engineered fibers and sustainable alternatives.acquired full ownership of the facility in October 2025 and announced plans to begin test runs in April. The factory has since reached production volumes and fiber quality levels comparable to those achieved during its previous operations, according to the company.

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Spinnova’s patented mechanical process produces textile fibers from wood pulp and waste feedstocks, including discarded textiles, leather and agricultural residues, without dissolving the raw material.

“The test runs have progressed according to plan at the Eteläportti factory. During the autumn, we have completed several test runs and validated the developed process improvements, with good results,” said Ari-Matti Tuovinen, operations director at Spinnova.

“As part of the test runs, we have produced fiber for commercial use, which is now ready for delivery for further processing. During the remainder of the year, we will prepare to move into larger scale production phase. ”says its newest seven-bar double-needle bar raschel machine operates more than 30 percent faster than comparable equipment on the market.. The machine operates at 1,400 revolutions per minute and can produce spacer fabrics for footwear, sportswear, mattresses and other technical applications.

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To achieve that speed, Karl Mayer incorporated carbon fiber-reinforced plastic technology into a double-needle bar raschel machine for the first time. Engineers also redesigned the machine frame and drive system, rearranged its levers and modified the latch needles.

“The potential applications for spacer fabrics—especially in high-volume markets—are so diverse that the issue of production efficiency is becoming increasingly important,” saidThe manufacturer is also demonstrating its Big Beam concept for tricot machines in Shanghai. Its two-bar configuration uses two warp beams, each measuring 156 inches wide. Karl Mayer said the setup reduces preparation time and eliminates fabric inconsistencies where smaller beams previously met.

Other machinery on display includes the HKS 2-SE and HKS 3-S EL tricot machines, both with working widths of 312 inches. At its Changzhou facility, Karl Mayer is also demonstrating machinery for processing staple fibers, including cotton and wool, into warp-knitted fabrics.. As of Nov. 23, the company had recorded nearly 300 visitor reports at the Shanghai exhibition and nearly 250 at its accompanying product show in Changzhou. , the structural material found in plant cell walls.

Anya Goyal and Chandresh Kumari of India’s Shoolini University extracted cellulose at the nanoscale from discarded needles, using electron microscopy and particle-size analysis to examine the material. The researchers have yet to share findings on whether the material can trap plastic fibers shed by clothing in the wash.

Woolly Clothing Co. is using merino-rich knits in its Fall/Winter 2026 collection of underwear, activewear and everyday clothing, with wool accounting for between 95 and 100 percent of the primary fabric compositions.weighing 175 grams per square meter for everyday garments. Its leggings use a heavier, 360-gram-per-square-meter fabric for additional coverage and support. Women’s bralettes and underwear combine 95 percent merino with 5 percent elastane, while several men’s underwear styles are made entirely from merino.

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The brand’s MerinoAire boxer briefs also incorporate panels of 100 percent merino mesh.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been proving that merino doesn’t have to be a luxury,” said James Kelly, co-founder of Woolly.has entered the climbing footwear market through a partnership with So iLL, incorporating its flexible carbon fiber plate technology into the brand’s Lever climbing shoe.plate forms the shoe’s midsole, bending in one direction while remaining stiff in the other. According to Carbitex, the construction supports the foot when standing on small footholds while allowing the shoe to flex against climbing surfaces.

So iLL began designing the shoe in May 2022 and started working with Carbitex in June 2024. The Lever is available now, with additional climbing and outdoor footwear applications planned for 2027.

“Climbers demand a combination of precision, support and natural foot movement, and that’s exactly what MonoFlex was designed to deliver,” said Junus Khan, president and founder of Carbitex. “We’re excited to debut this technology with So iLL, a small family-owned business that has spent over a decade advancing climbing footwear with a distinct vision for the future of the sport.

”is expanding beyond its established open-cell polyurethane technology with a collection of insoles made using supercritically foamed aliphatic thermoplastic polyurethane, or ATPU. The Lift collection comprises two formulations. Lift ATPU uses a water-resistant, closed-cell foam with a reported resilience of at least 65 percent. Lift DLT combines a foamed ATPU base with a customizable open-cell polyurethane top layer.

, part of Coats Group’s footwear division, will unveil the collection at The Running Event in San Antonio from Dec. 1-3. The Worker Rights Consortium alleges Libas Textiles ran the most severe union repression campaign against organizers this decade, yet brands such as Aldi South, Primark and Next haven't cut ties. Nine in 10 shoppers surveyed in four markets cleared out their wardrobes in the past year. The Ellen Mac