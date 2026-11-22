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NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 21: Oklahoma Sooners receiver Parker Livingstone runs the ball during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 21, 2026 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK NORMAN, Okla.

— John Mateer overcame a pair of early turnovers by passing for three touchdowns and running for another score, and the Oklahoma defense forced eight punts in a 28-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Mateer led scoring drives of 92 and 96 yards for Oklahoma , which won its third straight and eighth in a row at home over Texas A&M , a former Big 12 Conference foe.

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His final TD pass took one play and covered 25 yards to wide open Isaiah Sategna following an interception of Aggies QB Brady Hart by Courtland Guillory. Mateer also scored on a 7-yard run, hurdling a defender to reach the end in the closing seconds. Texas A&M, which started Hart, a sophomore, at quarterback in place of Marcell Reed, were limited to 89 yards of offense after a 96-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.

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Neither team looked capable of scoring after a first quarter that featured six punts. That changed when Hart drove Texas A&M 96 yards on its first possession of the second, connecting with Mario Craver for 39 yards and Isaiah Horton for 36 yards and a touchdown. Mateer threw an interception and lost a fumble on Oklahoma's next two possessions, ending a streak of four consecutive games without a turnover.

But with time winding down in the first half, he took the Sooners 92 yards for a touchdown. Mateer completed seven of eight passes, the last to Beers for four yards and a touchdown with 22 seconds left to pull even at 7.18-wheeler plunges off road, bursts into flames, killing driver on I-35Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has died