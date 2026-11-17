Matan Kahana defeats Ofir Katz with 66 votes to become Knesset Speaker, shifting parliamentary control to the anti-Netanyahu bloc supported by Arab lawmakers.

Matan Kahana has been elected as the new speaker of the Knesset, marking a decisive shift in legislative control as he secured 66 votes in the 120-seat parliament on Tuesday. Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, defeated Likud candidate Ofir Katz, who received 52 votes, in a session that highlighted the fragility of the caretaker government. This victory grants the anti-Netanyahu camp significant influence over the parliamentary agenda as the nation navigates a political transition.

Eisenkot Coalition Secures Parliamentary Majority

Gadi Eisenkot's successful bid to form a new government is reinforced by Kahana's election, which solidifies the support of the so-called change bloc. This coalition comprises Yashar, Together, Yisrael Beiteinu, and the Democrats, who united to support Kahana. Crucially, the victory was achieved with the backing of 19 lawmakers from the Joint List and the United Arab List, demonstrating a rare cross-party alignment against the right-wing coalition.

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The election of Matan Kahana serves as the initial step in dismantling the legislative agenda of caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. By controlling the speaker's chair, the opposition gains crucial authority over parliamentary scheduling and procedural decisions. This power dynamic allows Eisenkot to navigate the 28-day mandate granted on November 8 by President Isaac Herzog to assemble a governing coalition with greater agility and less obstruction from the outgoing right-wing administration.

Outgoing Speaker Reassigns and Procedures Defeated

Amir Ohana, the outgoing speaker, is expected to be appointed minister of strategic affairs in Netanyahu's transitional administration following his departure from the Knesset leadership. The legislative session leading to Kahana's appointment was marked by heated exchanges and procedural stall tactics from the outgoing right-wing coalition. They sought to delay the vote by extending debate speeches, but these efforts ultimately failed to prevent the change in leadership.

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Gadi Eisenkot and Matan Kahana rejected conditions that would have limited their influence, upholding an arrangement to appoint nine deputy speakers. This team includes two Arab members, ensuring representation within the new leadership structure. The rejection of restrictive conditions underscores the determination of the change bloc to maintain broad control over the parliamentary workflow and institutional appointments.

Political Reaction and Future Legislative Implications

Addressing parliament, Gadi Eisenkot stated that Kahana's election represents the pro-change majority, explicitly rejecting rhetoric that classifies citizens or lawmakers into different tiers. This statement emphasizes the coalition's commitment to inclusive governance despite the intense political polarization. The vote is viewed by opposition leaders as a correction to the previous legislative dominance of the right-wing parties.

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen affirmed his bloc's intent to continue blocking Likud initiatives, signaling ongoing strategic cooperation. MK Ahmad Tibi described the vote as a first step towards correction, highlighting the symbolic and practical importance of this parliamentary shift. These reactions indicate that the election of Matan Kahana is not merely a procedural change but a foundational moment for the new political order emerging from this transitional period.